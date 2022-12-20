Pat Fenlon to make Dalymount comeback as Bohs Director of Football

Pat Fenlon has turned down the Director of Football role at Cork City to take on a similar position with Bohemians.

The Dubliner led Bohs and Shelbourne to five league titles but in recent years has worked behind the scenes as general manager at Waterford and currently Linfield.

Personal reasons have led him to reconsider his position with the Irish League champions and, while new City owner Dermot Usher was keen to employ Fenlon in his refined structure, the subsequent offer from Bohs ticked private and professional boxes.

The 53-year-old has been enlisted to provide support to head coach Declan Devine, appointed in October after Keith Long’s eight-year tenure was ended by the Bohs board. Long did cite the lack of a footballing director in his reflections.

An announcement about Fenlon’s third spell at Dalymount Park is due in the coming days with a view to ramping up recruitment plans for the 2023 season which for Bohs kicks off at Turners Cross against Colin Healy’s newly-promoted side on Friday, February 17.

Meanwhile, if Roadstone is becoming a hub for Shamrock Rovers to hothouse gems like Gavin Bazunu and Kevin Zefi for export, Bohemians are embarking on something similar by choosing to invest in the Oscar Traynor Complex.

The Gypsies announced in March 2021 a seven-figure commitment over an 18-year pact with Dublin City University for training facilities in Ballymun shared by Dublin’s GAA squad but delays have occurred in plans to construct an all-weather pitch.

While it’s understood Bohs still intend using DCU’s facilities, the major training epicentre earmarked to host their men’s first-team and underage squads is situated three miles away.

The Oscar Traynor Road Development Centre in Coolock was originally the home of the Amateur Football League before the North Dublin Schoolboys/girls league became co-tenants.

In more recent years, the FAI got financially involved in the complex, which includes a full sized all-weather pitch and grass pitch used by Bohemians’ women’s team before they moved permanently to Dalymount Park last year.

Under the new arrangement, due to be announced shortly, the FAI’s interest has been bought out, leaving Bohemians and NDSL to chart their own collaboration.

With both parties in rude financial health – Bohs aided by a slice of Matt Doherty’s €15m transfer to Tottenham – they are well-placed to seek state funding to complement their stakes into grand designs aimed at finally laying down roots to compete with their southside rivals for the finest young talent in Leinster.