Liverpool and Man City chiefs send joint letter to fans over 'unacceptable behaviour'

The sides face off in the Carabao Cup next week. 
FRIENDLY RIVALRY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares a joke with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 13:23

Liverpool and Manchester City chiefs have written a joint letter to supporters of the clubs, pleading with them to behave in a bid to end the toxic feud between the sides.

The move comes ahead of next week's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The last few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters at meetings between the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool's win at Anfield in October was marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough being written on the concourses of the away section, while there was also allegations of chanting about the 1989 disaster in which 97 fans died.

City also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff - although a Liverpool investigation failed to find any evidence - and one of their buses had been damaged on leaving Anfield.

In 2018 the City team coach was targeted with bottles and other items on its arrival for a Champions League quarter-final.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano and Anfield counterpart Billy Hogan have urged fans to report any crowd trouble and bans will be slapped on fans found guilty of “unacceptable behaviours”.

“We appreciate that some fans may not be aware of the impact of their behaviours on other fans, both inside and outside the stadium, and we will continue to work with our fans on this education,” the City and Liverpool chief executives write.

“It is however important for everyone to be aware that we are fully committed to dealing with unacceptable behaviours and will take action by issuing bans to those found to be responsible.

“We have engaged the chairs from both our respective fan groups in our discussions and have their full backing to help create the right environment for our matches.

“If we stand together to report the behaviours and actions that cause harm - including inappropriate gestures, chanting, throwing of objects, as well as any and all forms of discrimination - then we can all concentrate on supporting our teams.” 

