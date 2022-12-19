TV View: Messi brings out the romantic in Duffer and co

(Apologies in advance to regular readers, who will spot the gag in the third paragraph a mile off.)

The great day has finally dawned. The Super Sunday to end all Super Sundays as two giants of the game, masters of their respective parts of the world, clash in a splendid setting far from home.

Who’s it gonna be then eh? The reigning champions? Or the much fancied challengers with their brilliant talisman, the most legendary leftie since Hendrix?

For more on Ballygunner versus Ballyhale at Croke Park, please turn to the GAA pages.

Us, we’re off to Doha for the last dance and in honour of the occasion they’re dressed to the nines in Montrose, with Joanne Cantwell resplendent in a cerise gúna and heels. This isn’t a sexist observation; the lads are resplendent too in suits and ties.

It’s going to be Messi’s day. It’s going to be Argentina’s day. The quartet are both adamant and unanimous on that score. Well, kind of unanimous. Liam Brady hopes that what lies ahead will be “the crowning glory” for the best player he’s seen for the past 15 years, not that he can bring himself to call it.

You wouldn’t have pegged Damien Duff as an oul’ romantic and you’d have been right. In a revelation that skirts the borders of Too Much Information he announces that Elaine Duff doesn’t deem him to be one either. “But I am a football romantic,” he clarifies, adding that “sometimes things are written in the stars” – a Messi World Cup triumph being one of them.

Richie Sadlier hopes that the other Argentinian players can handle the pressure. Didi Hamann is convinced they will and that in any case they’ll have too much physicality for France.

Soon after we join Darragh Maloney and Ray Houghton in the Lusail it seems like the panel will be proven correct on a grand scale. Argentina are purring; the holders are stuck to the ground. Could it be the virus that struck the French camp during the week?

Very possibly, but whatever the cause Griezmann isn’t at the races, Rabiot is invisible and Mbappé can’t get on the ball. Kounde and Theo Hernandez, meanwhile, resemble two intermediate corner-backs who’ve been called up at the last minute for a county senior final and are showing why they're intermediate corner-backs.

Messi a nonchalant penalty after 21 minutes. The recalled Di Maria goal a sparkling effort – the best team goal Liam has ever seen in a World Cup final, he’ll say at half-time, Carlos Alberto for Brazil in 1970 included – after 35.

At the interval Argentina are two up and cruising, their cunning if improbable plan to win a World Cup with one player from Aston Villa and another from Brighton very much on track. France’s first-half Expected Goals tally comes to 0.0; they’re lucky it’s so high. The freedom of Donabate for Alexis Mac Allister appears imminent.

But goals change games, we do know that much, and ten minutes from time Mbappé despatches a penalty. “Winning a World Cup medal should never be straightforward,” Darragh points out.

A minute later, after Coman mugs Messi, Mbappé scores an equaliser straight out of the Elysian Fields. Two each. Incroyable.

The same man has an attempt for the winner deflected just over. At the other end Lloris denies Messi. Such are the switchbacks of fortunes and the tension that Liam feels like watching from behind a sofa. Ray’s head is similarly in danger of exploding. Asked by Darragh what he thinks he responds with commendable honesty, “I don’t know what to think.” We can all empathise. Never mind the players, I’m in need of a lie down just watching the drama.

Extra time and Messi pounces from three yards for what looks like the winner. That’s until Mbappé joins Geoff Hurst in the record books, rounding off his hat trick with another spot kick.

Penalties. Harder edged and more worldly, Argentina win it. Hurrah for Messi. Tears for Mbappé. Tipp readers of a certain age may be reminded of Mick Roche.

Damien was right. It was written in the stars. “Football romance isn’t dead,” he declares happily.

Football needs ambassadors, Didi observes, and Messi was the supreme example of the species. “Without ever having met him, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.” And that’s a wrap. Hopefully Joanne and her gang are going dancing tonight. Dressed as they are, it would be a shame not to.

Me, I’m off for a stiff gin, followed by that much needed lie down. Discovering how the other brilliant leftie got on at Croke Park can wait till tomorrow.