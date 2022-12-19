Mind games, penos and grace in victory: Emi Martinez shines on biggest stage

It is hard to look past the Messi v Mbappe match-up that ultimately lived up to its pre-match hype, but special mention has to go to Emiliano Martinez for his part in this most amazing of games, the most dramatic of World Cup finals, even eclipsing 1966.

For almost 80 minutes of normal time, the Aston Villa goalkeeper had effectively nothing to do, except pluck one or two corner kicks out of the air.

But in the ensuing 10 minutes, plus half an hour of extra time and penalties, he conceded three goals, made one world-class save in the 122nd minute to avert almost certain defeat, and then played the most influential part in Argentina's victory on penalties.

Not only did he save Kingsley Coman's kick, he psyched out Aurelien Tchouameni to such an extent that the youngster put his penalty wide. As the 22-year-old walked up to the most pressurised situation in his young career, Martinez stood defiantly on the penalty spot, hugging the ball defiantly. When referee Szymon Marciniak insisted he give it up and go back to his goal-line Martinez threw it away, making Tchouameni walk an extra 15 metres to collect it before going back to the penalty spot. You can perhaps guess what happened next – the Frenchman missed the target.

Martinez took a yellow card, but he had set up Argentina for their win. Not only that, when the dust settled on the most breathtaking of matches, and the formalities began, it was Martinez who stepped up to the podium to accept a garish-looking golden glove award as the tournament's best keeper.

The word shit-housery may not be familiar nor welcome with some readers, going as it does against the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play. There is an element of the dark arts, of pushing rules to the limit and doing whatever it takes to get a result. Martinez was not alone in the Argentine ranks.

With silk you need steel, the iron fist in the velvet glove, and Argentina have always understood that mentality – and more importantly had players – to do whatever it takes to get a result.

Cristian Romero is the archetypal Argentinian defender. Strong, skilful and quick, the Tottenham centre-back is not averse to employing football's dark arts when required. He showed dedication above and beyond the call of duty when he took out his Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris in the ninth minute, digging his club captain in the ribs as they contested a high ball. That set the tone.

Antonio Conte must have winced to see his first-choice keeper needing extensive treatment, with a Premier League returning next week, and when Lloris got back to his feet eventually, he wagged a finger at Romero. But Argentina's number 13 was not put off, nor afraid to push his luck, as robust challenges on Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud went unpunished by Marciniak.

The Polish referee was in forgiving – and giving – mood, it seemed and he was certainly generous in awarding a penalty when Di Maria went down under the sort of nudge on the arm by Kounde that might normally be seen as a polite 'excuse me' in the queue at a bar. Messi cared little as he stroked the penalty past Lloris.

Di Maria is no angel – despite his forename – and he is an example of the sort of Argentinian who can be skilful and sly in equal measure. It was only after he went off in the 64th minute, following some much-needed changes from Didier Deschamps, that the game changed.

France had looked like they had no-one nasty enough, or with the guts or gusto to go toe-to-toe with the Argentines until Deschamps sent on his reinforcements. Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani and especially Edouardo Camavinga added bite, hunger and desire, and suddenly France were back in it. Two goals from Mbappe drew them level, and set up that scintillating final 40 minutes of madness.

Even after Messi scored again to make it 3-2, France fought back again through Mbappe, and with seconds ticking away, Kolo Muani found himself through, one on one with Martinez. A goal looked the most likely outcome, to finish a fascinating contest in France's favour. But Martinez charged off his line, spread himself wide and diverted Kolo Muani's shot away with his legs.

Argentina were still in it, and when the game went to penalties, it was always going to go their way, such is his record. Martinez has faced 39 penalties in international competition and saved nine, almost a quarter of them. Arsenal supporters will remember his occasional displays for them, and one shoot-out victory over Liverpool in the 2020 Community Shield but he barely had a look-in at the Emirates stadium before leaving for Aston Villa two seasons ago. He had established himself as Argentina's number one on the back of some outstanding performances, not least helping them win the 2021 Copa America after another shootout shutout in the semi-final, and more recently seeing off the Dutch in the World Cup quarter-final just over a week ago.

Nothing will match his heroics here, of course, nor his ability to surprise. A big character, physically and metaphorically, he was front and centre as Argentina's players and staff celebrated with their fans, and even held the Golden Glove trophy suggestively at groin level after receiving it from the Emir of Qatar.

Yet moments earlier, when France's players dropped to the turf as defeat was confirmed, Martinez had been the first to console Mbappe and pick up the Paris St Germain striker. A shit-house in footballing terms? Yes, but with an outstanding goalkeeper with a heart - and a medal - of gold, too.