The managers have shown their hands ahead of the World Cup final.
Di Maria in for Argentina, Upamecano and Rabiot return for France

BIG DAY: Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates with his teammate Angel Di Maria during the group stage. Picture: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 13:58
PA

Argentina have made just one change for the World Cup final while France have managed to weather a flu in the camp.

Angel Di Maria, who missed the 2014 final defeat to Germany through injury, replaced Leandro Paredes in the only change made by head coach Lionel Scaloni from their semi-final win over Croatia.

Reigning champions France have been dealing with an illness within their camp.

However, Didier Deschamps was able to welcome back both Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot into their starting line-up after the pair were ruled out of the semi-final win over Morocco.

That meant Irbrahima Konate and Youssef Fofana dropped to the bench as Les Bleus named the same XI that started the 2-1 quarter-final win over England.

Lionel Messi will captain Argentina in their World Cup final clash with holders France at Lusail Stadium.

The 35-year-old will set a new record for most World Cup appearances as he lined up for the 26th - and probably last - time looking to lift the trophy that has so far eluded him.

Argentina: Damian Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez. Subs: Armani, Foyth, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Acuna, Rulli, Palacios, Correa, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez.

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud. Subs:

Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.

Argentina v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Final - Lusail Stadium

€40m more reasons for Argentina and France to win the World Cup

