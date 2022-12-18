€40m more reasons for Argentina and France to win the World Cup

The World Cup champions will earn just under €40m ($42m) in prize money for their national association.
The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get €28.5m from a FIFA prize fund of €415m.
When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got €36m from FIFA’s €375m prize fund.
Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of €554,000 by their federation for winning the final, L’Equipe reported.
Every national soccer federation gets at least €8m in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup, plus €1.5m for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.
Third-place team Croatia earned €25m in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid €23m. FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was just over €7 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.