€40m more reasons for Argentina and France to win the World Cup

FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was just over €7 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.
€40m more reasons for Argentina and France to win the World Cup

The giant screen at the Lusail Stadium that will host Sunday's Argentina-France World Cup final.

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 12:58
Ian Pecker

The World Cup champions will earn just under €40m ($42m) in prize money for their national association.

The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will get €28.5m from a FIFA prize fund of €415m.

When France won the World Cup in 2018, the country’s federation got €36m from FIFA’s €375m prize fund.

Not all the money goes to players, but they are expected to get a good chunk of it. France players such as Kylian Mbappé are in line to be paid a bonus of €554,000 by their federation for winning the final, L’Equipe reported.

Every national soccer federation gets at least €8m in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup, plus €1.5m for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Third-place team Croatia earned €25m in prize money. Morocco, which ended up in fourth, will be paid €23m. FIFA’s total revenue for the past four years was just over €7 billion, with most from broadcast and sponsorship deals, plus ticket and hospitality sales.

More in this section

England v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Quarter Final - Al Bayt Stadium Gareth Southgate decides to continue as England manager – reports
Croatia v Morocco - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Third Place Play Off - Khalifa International Stadium Luka Modric still keen to play on for Croatia after World Cup third place
Burnley v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship - Turf Moor Championship wrap: Burnley hit back to beat Boro, Dunne nets QPR winner
Gareth Southgate File Photo

Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s