Shay Given backs Lee Carsley as future Ireland manager

Shay Given has tipped his former international teammate Lee Carsley to manage Ireland whenever the vacancy next arises.

The pair were part of Ireland’s 2002 World Cup squad but it is with England that Carsley has soared in a coaching capacity, leading their U21s to next summer’s Euros.

The 48-year-old was also at the World Cup in Qatar supporting Gareth Southgate, presenting the squad with a scouting dossier ahead of their thumping of Senegal in the last-16.

Should Southgate opt to quit in the aftermath of Saturday’s elimination to France, the English FA’s homegrown policy would put Carsley in the mix as successor.

However, as confirmed by the Telegraph earlier this week, his affinity remains to the country he represented 40 times through his grandmother from Dunmanway in west Cork.

Stephen Kenny has won just eight of his 30 games at the helm and is facing a daunting task to achieve his own target of Euro ’24 qualification by finishing ahead of either France or Netherlands in next year’s campaign.

Kenny had actually approached Carsley about becoming his assistant two years ago after Damien Duff walked out but his decision to stick with the English FA opened the door for Anthony Barry to be enlisted.

Centurion goalkeeper Given, speaking before England lost their quarter-final, believes his former colleague fits the bill to lead the country.

“I’m sure that Lee will be high up in a lot of people’s minds whenever the Ireland post is available,” said the ex-Newcastle United and Manchester City stopper who himself ventured into coaching with Aston Villa and Derby County.

“Anybody with Lee’s pedigree behind him will be heavily linked with the Ireland job.

“Lee is a brilliant, brilliant coach who can go as far as he wants to go.

“Everyone I speak to talks so highly of Lee. I know his two assistants from England’s U21s, Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole, and they love him both as a manager and person.

“I remember he was offered the Brentford job but wanted to go back to the Midlands for family reasons but he’s got a big future.

“It will be interesting to see what opportunities come up after his England Under-21 duties.” The playing career of the Birmingham-born midfielder spanned 17 seasons, including 282 Premier League appearances for Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Everton and Birmingham City.

After being parachuted into the post of Coventry City’s caretaker manager in late 2013, he held similar roles at Championship clubs Brentford and Birmingham City, as well as development assignments for Manchester City and the English FA.

By the end of his sole season at City, the Irishman led their U18s to the FA Youth Cup final with a bunch that included current AC Milan midfielder striker Brahim Díaz, along with Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

It was while in this role that he liaised with Marc Canham, then Premier League Director of Coaching but now the FAI’s first-ever Director of Football.

Carsley would work with both Sancho and Foden in his next posting at the English FA, educated with the tips learned from working under Pep Guardiola, and was promoted to U21 manager in July 2021.

He masterminded a clear run through the qualifiers, only losing their unbeaten record in the final game to Slovenia after top spot and a place at the finals in Georgia was already secured.

They will meet fellow group rivals Czech Republic, Germany and Ireland’s playoff conquerors Israel in their pool at the showpiece, which kicks off on June 21.

