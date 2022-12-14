'Very happy' Messi confirms final will be his last World Cup game

Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."

Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.

The 35-year-old praised this "very intelligent" squad and "excellent technical staff" in Qatar, where things had started with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the same venue that will host Sunday's final.

"I would say that the first match was a hard blow for all of us because we had been unbeaten in 36 matches," Messi said. "To start in such a way in a World Cup was a really hard blow.

"We didn't think that we would lose against Saudi Arabia and so to start it in such a way was an acid test for this whole squad.

"But, again, this squad proved how strong we are and then we won the other matches.

"It was very difficult, what we did, because every match was a final and this entails a mental load because every match was a final for us.

"We were aware that if we didn't win then things would be more complicated for us.

"We have played five finals, and luckily enough we were able to win the five finals - and I hope this will be the same way for the final game.

"I would say that internally we were confident that we would make it because we know what we are capable of as a squad, as a team.

"Yes, we lost in the first match due to fine details but from then on that really helped us to be stronger and to be able to grow even more in this tournament and also to grow internally as a squad."

— Reuters and PA