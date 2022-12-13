Messi weaves his magic as Argentina advance to World Cup final

Argentina 3 Croatia 0

Just one more night to conquer. One more occasion of the highest stakes to turn into his own little show of light and wonder.

Lionel Messi’s fifth World Cup will go all the way to the very end. There will be a final shot at glory and, finally, another shot at the piece of gold that will surely end the tired debate for the last few deniers. How can there still be any debate after a night like this?

Josko Gvardiol was by consensus the best defender in Qatar, an athlete supreme, chiselled out of that same stuff they used to build Dubrovnik’s fortress walls, but with nimble, fleet feet. With 21 minutes remaining in what was supposed to be a perilous penultimate step to glory, Messi unmasked Gvardiol, toying with him relentlessly on the far sideline, teasing and spinning him inside and out as he kept the ball on a string. He raced towards the goal and cut a little ball back for Julian Alvarez. For good measure, it slid between Gvardiol’s legs before Alvarez met it and lashed home his second of the game.

Adulation and adoration coursed down from the steep concourses of the Lusail. Officially this place is supposed to be called the Lusial Iconic Stadium. But you have to earn the middle bit. Nights and runs and moments like this sure make it feel iconic.

He’ll be back here Sunday night, France or Morocco across from him. For all the records that fall each time he steps out on to a World Cup stage now — he equalled the all-time tournament appearance record of Lothar Mattheus here then equalled Diego’s all-time assists mark — it is the ultimate prize, and it alone, that matters now.

The end of Croatia’s journey and surely the end of Luka Modric’s remarkable run at this tournament was reduced to mere footnote. That’s how all-dominant the Messi narrative feels now. As he plots a way to ensure the country’s sixth World Cup final goes the way of just two others, Lionel Scaloni knows one thing for sure: Qatar has helped him find a most perfect foil for his 35-year-old captain. Alvarez scored twice and won the penalty that Messi buried to make this as peaceful a night as they’ve had in the Gulf.

Having seen his 36-game unbeaten record go up in smoke here against the Saudis on a scorching lunchtime three weeks ago to the day, Scaloni has tweaked on the fly. Plans best laid on the way to Qatar torn up by the reality of being here, by the reality of how a World Cup simply refuses to go the way they think it will.

“We're going to have to suffer...to live it,” left back Nico Tagliafico predicted on the eve of this. Suffering had been the most frequently uttered word at Monday’s press conference and of all teams Croatia knew exactly how to make them suffer. In so many ways, Tuesday's narratives wrote themselves: Leo and Luka, Messi and Modric, two iconic talisman. Of course it was about them. But it was about Scaloni too.

He had been on the sidelines four years ago in Russia as assistant manager when Croatia steamrolled a fragile and already cracking Albiceleste. How much had actually changed in the four years since? He again changed his own approach, fortifying midfield where the Croats were most formidable.

Yet it was Croatia’s midfield three who were weaving all the early fabric of the contest. For the first 15 minutes or so it genuinely seemed like their passing accuracy was somewhere around 110% until they got to the frontline and there threads would frazzle. This has been the problem for Zlatko Dalic here, devoid of a Mario Mandzukic, his 2022 team have only found a way to beat Canada in Qatar but to rope-a-dope the rest after dragging them into the deepest waters.

Argentina were intent on staying in the shallows. It took them a full 25 minutes before they found their first shot on target, Enzo Fernandez wrapping his foot around one that Dominik Livakovic saved handily.

After the half hour Ivan Perisic tried to find a hole, cutting in and dinking one that he was adamant took a touch flick off an Argentine leg. Daniele Orsato waved him away and suddenly Argentina were away. A beautiful ball from Fernandez arrowed through the heart of the Croatian defence and Dejan Lovren inexplicably played Alvarez on before letting him race in on goal.

While he was able to get his shot off, the Manchester City man was scissored to the ground by Livakovic and Orsato, standing right on the penalty spot, stepped off it and promptly pointed back to it. The Croats seemed to be arguing more with the corner appeal than the penalty but Orsato was again unmoved. Livakovic has been a penalty specialist here but Messi stepped up and scorched a no-doubter into the roof of his net.

It may have been against the run of midfield play but Croatia hadn’t deserved to lead either. It was Argentina seeing a chance and making a decisive move. Less than five minutes later there was another and, suddenly, the night looked that it would feature a whole lot less suffering.

Again it came on the break with Croatia’s defence caught upfield. On day 24 of this World Cup, it was probably the first time they looked tired. They also looked laughably bad at football. Nahuel Molina sparked it with a break that took out two Croats and Alvarez was off galloping into the green in front of him.

The next five or six seconds was slapstick and scintillating in equal measure. Alvarez never quite got control of a ball that bounced as if on concrete but between them Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa made an unholy mess of clearing it, the new golden sphere for this semi-final pin-balling around but getting ever closer to Livakovic. The final Croatian touch was from Sosa who scooped it up perfectly for Alvarez to lash home.

Dalic made three changes before the 50-minute mark, going big in an effort to find a repeat of the unlikeliest comeback sparked by Wout Weghorst here four nights ago. But Argentina were not for fading into the night again. Fernandez was electric and Alvarez continued to give Lovren and Gvardiol trouble. It could have been three before Messi wove his magic on 69 minutes.

It could have been more afterwards too but three was enough. Now the biggest three looms into view, another star to slide in beside the other two above a crest that has stayed unaltered since Mexico 86.

Scaloni was already teary-eyed as he embraced Messi at full-time, the Albiceleste choirs free of suffering and full of voice. The tears can be saved til Sunday though. One more night.

Argentina (4-3-1-2): E Martinez 7; Molina 7 (Foyth 86), Romero 7, Otamendi 7, Tagliafico 7; Paredes 6 (L Martinez 62), Fernandez 8, Mac Allister 7 (Correa 86); De Paul 6 (Palacios 74); Messi 9, Alvarez 9 (Dybala 74).

Goals: Messi (34; P), Alvarez (39, 69).

Booked: Romero, Otamendi.

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic 4; Juranovic 5, Lovren 4, Gvardiol 5, Sosa 4 (Orsic HT); Modric 6 (Majer 81), Brozovic 5 (Petkovic 50), Kovacic 6; Pasalic 4 (Vlasic HT), Kramaric 4 (Livaja 72), Perisic 5.

Booked: Livakovic, Kovacic.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA) 7.

Attendance: 88,966.