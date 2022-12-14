Close rivals: Morocco’s French connection

Manager Walid Regragui was born and raised in the southern suburbs of Paris and spent the majority of his playing career with French clubs. Remarkably he was even a teammate of French striker Olivier Giroud for a brief spell, spending a couple of months as teammates at Grenoble and sharing a pitch during pre-season in 2008 when Giroud was 21 and Regragui 32.

Captain Romain Saiss and veteran winger Sofiane Boufal are also both French born and raised. While Saiss’s father is Moroccan, his mother is French. Five of the squad currently play their football in France led by Achraf Hakimi at PSG, Boufal at Angers, standout midfielder Azzedine Ounahi of Angers, Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal and Brest defender Achraf Dari.

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is of Moroccan descent and was eligible to play for the Atlas Lions through his father. Current Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard approached Guendouzi’s father in early 2017 when he was Moroccan manager and tried to convince them to switch allegiance but the approach was rejected. Adil Rami, a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning French squad was another who turned down Moroccan advances.