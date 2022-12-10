Championship: Sheffield Utd go joint top, Robinson scores for Cardiff

A first-half goal from captain Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win against Huddersfield at Bramall Lane, putting his side level on points with Championship leaders Burnley, who have a game in hand.

The Blades were on top from the start and took the lead through striker Sharp after 15 minutes. Back from the World Cup and straight into the starting line-up, Iliman Ndiaye played an inch-perfect pass through the Huddersfield defence and the skipper dinked the ball smartly over the onrushing Lee Nicholls.

The away side began to show more promise after the interval, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden placing his effort from inside the box just wide. They brought on striker Jordan Rhodes with time running out in an attempt to force an equaliser, but the hosts held out for a fifth league victory in six matches.

Teemu Pukki scored his eighth goal of the season to move Norwich up to fourth place. The Finnish striker had not managed a goal in his five previous matches, but scored inside the opening minute as Swansea paid the price for a lacklustre opening after a month’s inactivity. It was a fifth away victory of the season for manager Dean Smith’s side, while Swansea’s failure means they have not won in six.

Stoke and Cardiff showed no signs of rust from the World Cup break as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Cardiff hit a sixth-minute opener when Ryan Wintle slotted home. Tyrese Campbell’s leveller moments later sparked the Potters into life and Manchester City loanee Liam Delap completed the turnaround with less than 18 minutes on the clock. But Cardiff’s persistence in their pursuit of a second-half equaliser was rewarded with Callum Robinson saving a point.

Kolo Touré had to settle for a point on his managerial debut as Wigan and Millwall played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Den. Will Keane put the Latics into the lead after 33 minutes when firing home from the centre of the box into a virtually empty net, with Millwall goalkeeper George Long deceived by a series of deflected efforts. It did not take long, however, for the home side to respond as Zian Flemming smashed home with a sensational volley after Tom Bradshaw’s clever chest down.

Substitute Matt Crooks scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Middlesbrough as 10-man Luton suffered a 2-1 defeat in Rob Edwards’ first game in charge. Edwards got off to the perfect start when Jordan Clark fired the Hatters in front at the Riverside before Chuba Akpom levelled for Boro. But Crooks’ last-gasp winner came after Amari’i Bell was sent off, with the win extending Michael Carrick’s side’s unbeaten stretch to five games.

Coventry’s impressive progress in the Championship before the World Cup break came to an abrupt halt on their return to action as they lost 1-0 at Reading. The visitors went behind 12 minutes into the second period, when Frenchman Amadou Mbengue was on hand to nod in his first Reading goal. Coventry had won seven of their nine matches before the Qatar break, including their last four without conceding a goal, to move from bottom of the Championship to mid-table.

Blackpool ended a run of four consecutive defeats by holding Birmingham to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Bloomfield Road. The Tangerines remain in the relegation zone in 23rd place, one point away from safety. Tahith Chong went closest for Birmingham, who stay in 14th spot and have now lost just one of their last six matches.