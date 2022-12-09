Evergreen Luka Modric stars as Croatia stun World Cup favourites Brazil

CROATIA 1 (Petkovic 117) BRAZIL 1 (Neymar 105+1) CROATIA WON ON PENALTIES

Football can lift your spirits, and it can crush them.

At the end of a two-hour stalemate, followed by another dramatic penalty shoot-out, we saw the full range of emotions at the Education City stadium. While the victorious Croatian players celebrated with each other, their supporters and their families, Brazil's beaten players were spread across the pitch like wounded soldiers, some faces etched with disbelief, others wet with tears, and no wonder.

They were three minutes away from a place in last four, still on course for their sixth World Cup win they believed was their destiny. The tournament favourites had made heavy going of it against a determined and streetwise Croatia, who defended stubbornly, particularly Dominik Livakovic.

The goalkeeper had made save after save to keep his side in the game, recording ten “goal preventions” as FIFA calls blocks, stops and clearances of goalbound efforts.

He was only beaten by a moment of magic from Neymar in the 16th minute of extra time, when the Brazilian talisman dribbled his way into the penalty area, exchanging passes with team-mates before taking the ball round Livakovic and sending it high into the net.

Brazil's players, staff and supporters erupted in celebration, thinking they were on their way to the last four. But Croatia had other ideas. Zlatko Dalic sent on two attacking substitutes, and with three minutes remaining, one of them, Mislav Orsic, went charging down the left, crossed low and Bruno Petkovic powered in a shot that flew off the leg of Marquinhos and into the net.

Brazil had no time to respond, and so on to penalties. Livakovic saved Brazil's first, from Rodrygo, and with Croatia scoring their first four, Marquinhos had to score to keep his side in the tournament. His shot was beyond Livakovic, but hit the post and crashed out, as did Brazil.

The celebrations were Croatian, led by Luka Modric, who had been the outstanding outfield player once again. Even at 37 years of age, Modric never stops running, prompting his team-mates, probing for openings and getting back to block, tackle and cover. At the end of two hours of leg-sapping football, followed by a short but psychologically draining shoot-out, Modric could have been forgiven for putting his feet up, but he was one of the first to console Brazil's players, some of whom are current or recent team-mates at Real Madrid, and then he was celebrating with his children.

“He's not just the best midfielder in the world, he is among the best five of all time,” said his team-mate Borna Sosa afterwards.

“This is an incredible day for Croatian football. Brazil is football and football is Brazil, so to beat them is the best feeling ever.”

Croatia have now won all four of their penalty shoot-outs in World Cups, and this is their third semi-final appearance in the six major tournaments they have played since becoming an independent nation.

Having been runners up to France four years, ago, they now believe they can win it.

“Why not? Everything is possible,” said Sosa.

CROATIA 4-3-3: Livakovic 9; Juranovic 8, Lovren 7, Gvardiol 8, Sosa 7; Kovacic 7, Modric 9, Brozovic 6; Pasalic 6, Kramaric 6, Perisic 7.

BRAZIL 4-3-3: Alisson 6; Eder Militao 6, Thiago Silva 7, Marquinhos 6, Danilo 6; Paqueta 7, Casemiro 7, Neymar 8; Raphinha 6 (Anthony 56), Richarlison 7, Vinicius Jr 6.

Referee: Michael Oliver (England) 8/10.