Ireland women receive Fifa rankings boost

The Girls in Green had already broken new ground by hitting 24th in Fifa’s standings but the latest tallies, factoring in last month’s 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in Spain, lifts them another spot.
Ireland women receive Fifa rankings boost

ON THE RISE: Ireland’s Katie McCabe with manager Vera Pauw. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 13:57
John Fallon

The ceiling which Vera Pauw says her Ireland team have yet to reach continues to rise with the World Cup bound side reaching a best-ever 23rd place in the world rankings.

The Girls in Green had already broken new ground by hitting 24th in Fifa’s standings but the latest tallies, factoring in last month’s 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in Spain, lifts them another spot.

World champions USA continue to top the list, followed by Germany and Sweden and then European champions England in fourth.

Ireland will have a series of friendlies in the first half of the year, beginning in February, before jetting to Australia for the World Cup opener on July 20.

Their opening group opponents, host nation Australia, sit 12th, with Olympic champions Canada move up to sixth. Nigeria, whom Ireland face last in Brisbane on July 31, remain at 45.

Some 187 FIFA member associations featured in the December 2022 ranking, out of 211 in all, the highest number ever recorded at the end of a calendar year.

More in this section

Argentina v Australia - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium ‘Messi is liberated’: Jorge Valdano on Argentina, politics and his goal in ‘86
England v USA - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Al Bayt Stadium Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France
Stevenage v Crystal Palace - Pre Season Friendly - Lamex Stadium Footballers’ brains more likely to decline over 65 than average person – study
Portugal manager Fernando Santos, left, says Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fernando Santos reveals ‘frank conversation’ with benched Cristiano Ronaldo

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.234 s