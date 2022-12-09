Ireland women receive Fifa rankings boost

The ceiling which Vera Pauw says her Ireland team have yet to reach continues to rise with the World Cup bound side reaching a best-ever 23rd place in the world rankings.
The Girls in Green had already broken new ground by hitting 24th in Fifa’s standings but the latest tallies, factoring in last month’s 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in Spain, lifts them another spot.
World champions USA continue to top the list, followed by Germany and Sweden and then European champions England in fourth.
Ireland will have a series of friendlies in the first half of the year, beginning in February, before jetting to Australia for the World Cup opener on July 20.
Their opening group opponents, host nation Australia, sit 12th, with Olympic champions Canada move up to sixth. Nigeria, whom Ireland face last in Brisbane on July 31, remain at 45.
Some 187 FIFA member associations featured in the December 2022 ranking, out of 211 in all, the highest number ever recorded at the end of a calendar year.