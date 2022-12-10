Saturday at the World Cup: England will live or die by Kyle Walker 

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Quarter-final, Morocco v Portugal, Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

The gatecrashers get to party on. On the fields and streets of Doha alike, Morocco have been the story of this World Cup. Belgium, Spain and Canada all dispatched, they now set their sights on Portugal. Their starting XI and particularly their defence has the pedigree to believe they can roar on. In Sofyan Amrabat (pictured, right) they have one of the players of the tournament. For Portugal, GR26 pushed CR7 to the sidelines and they looked better than they have for six years. Goncalo Ramos’s second act awaits.

Quarter-final, England v France, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

The third and fourth team to progress got more rest time than any quarter-final rival. It’s generally fallen that way for Gareth Southgate’s side, every little break of the draw and schedule in their favour. Until now. Since April Fools Day England have know this has been their most likely — and most daunting — hurdle. It would be foolish to think Southgate hasn’t been planning. But Kylian Mbappe and his four-star frontline have shown no regard for plans or predictions, firing injury-crippled France to the last eight with little issue. They may find more soft resistance in England’s defence.

Qatar question: Any chance they’ll send us Al Thumama? By a distance the most stunning of the eight arenas built for the tournament it’s scheduled to be torn in half with 20,000 seats "donated to countries in need of sporting infrastructure.” Does Ireland count?

Who’s hot and who’s not: Walid Regragui has marshalled Morocco like a man who has spent three decades, not three months, at their helm. He has also tactically outsmarted heralded opposing managers. His players adore him and won’t leave much out there. Cristiano Ronaldo’s contribution to the knockout stages was hitting the wall with a garbage time free kick. If he could somehow take his medicine, he could be a weapon off the bench. Alas…

Who to Watch: Kyle Walker, you’re likely to see a lot of him. Whether at right back or shuffled to the right of a back three, the Manchester City man will more often than not be the one staring down Mbappe. He has been able to maintain his blistering pace all the way to 32 but looked sluggish against Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr. England will live or die by him.

Did You Know: That Morocco could hang around a bit? They are just the fourth African side to ever make it to the quarter-finals but none of the other three were beaten in 90 minutes. Trailblazers Cameroon were only beaten by Gary Linekar’s extra-time penalty in 1990, Senegal by a Turkish golden goal in 2002 and Ghana by Luis Suarez’s hands and then from the spot in 2010.

Words: Joe Callaghan