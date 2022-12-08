Breaking: Luis Enrique sacked by Spain

Luis Enrique is set to leave his post as Spain manager, with immediate effect, Spain's football federation has confirmed.

The Spanish Football Federation has issued a statement thanking Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start a new project for the national team.

Spain suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup after losing to Morocco on penalties on Tuesday.

The statement appears to indicate Enrique's contract, which is due to expire at the end of the year, will not be renewed.

Luis Enrique took over the Spanish national team in 2018 following the World Cup in Russia and with a brief break in 2019. Previously his spell was considered fairly successful, reaching the semi-final of the Euros, but their dramatic exit on penalties to Morocco in the World Cup Round of 16 meant that a renewal of his contract was not considered by the RFEF.

Enrique was thanked by the RFEF for his work, deciding that a ‘new project’ was needed in order to progress the Spain side. As of yet, they have not announced a successor.

In a statement, the Federation said: "The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the senior national team in recent years. The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his management."

