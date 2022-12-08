Breaking: Luis Enrique sacked by Spain

Spain suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup after losing to Morocco on penalties on Tuesday.
Breaking: Luis Enrique sacked by Spain

Spain's now ex-head coach Luis Enrique

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 11:51
James Whelan, Madrid

Luis Enrique is set to leave his post as Spain manager, with immediate effect, Spain's football federation has confirmed.

The Spanish Football Federation has issued a statement thanking Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start a new project for the national team.

Spain suffered a disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup after losing to Morocco on penalties on Tuesday.

The statement appears to indicate Enrique's contract, which is due to expire at the end of the year, will not be renewed.

Luis Enrique took over the Spanish national team in 2018 following the World Cup in Russia and with a brief break in 2019. Previously his spell was considered fairly successful, reaching the semi-final of the Euros, but their dramatic exit on penalties to Morocco in the World Cup Round of 16 meant that a renewal of his contract was not considered by the RFEF.

Enrique was thanked by the RFEF for his work, deciding that a ‘new project’ was needed in order to progress the Spain side. As of yet, they have not announced a successor.

In a statement, the Federation said: "The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the senior national team in recent years. The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his management." 

More to follow

More in this section

Raheem Sterling File Photo Raheem Sterling returning to Qatar to rejoin England squad ahead of France tie
England Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Al Wakrah Sports Complex - Monday 5th December Martin O'Neill: It would have been wrong to cap Rice or Grealish competitively for Ireland
England v USA - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Al Bayt Stadium Raheem Sterling considering return to England’s World Cup squad in Qatar
#Fifa World Cup
<p>VERA VOW: Celebrations after Ireland's Women's World Cup 2023 play-off win over Scotland</p>

FAI hit with €20,000 fine over women's 'inappropriate' songs after Scotland win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.273 s