Walid Regragui staying focused as Atlas Lions roar

Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win 3-0 on penalties)

The king had already been on the phone in the 45 minutes it took Walid Regragui to make it into the depths of Education City to speak to the media.

Mohammed VI is football-mad so of course he would call in this moment of glory and history for his country. But perhaps he is just a little worried about being usurped too. Regragui’s arrival to the press conference was greeted with standing and applause from the Moroccans in the room. Many of the media men got on the microphone and didn’t ask questions but just paid tribute to the manager who had brought their country where they’d never been before.

New Moroccan kings were crowned all across the field on this night of nights when the Atlas Lions ascended to new, rarified air. There was Achraf Hakimi, who scored the winning penalty with the most fearless little flick of his right foot. There was Yassine Bounou, Bono between the posts, saving two of Spain’s spot-kicks after their first struck one the woodwork. There was captain Romain Saiss, who strapped up a gammy leg and soldiered on though 120 minutes and more. Chief among them was Sofyan Amrabat, who anchored the midfield and never took a single step back as Spain tried to pass Morocco to death but only killed themselves all over again.

Spain in an instant became a subplot like Belgium before them. Two of the top seven in the world rankings skittled off and out of Qatar 2022 before the first rest day. Remarkable. Now the first World Cup in the Arab world will have an Arab nation among its last eight for the first time ever.

“You have proven that you are a lion and you roared like a lion here in Doha. How do you feel?” went one of the more subdued questions to Regragui from a Moroccan journalist.

“We felt the support of our people, whether in Morocco or anywhere else in the world,” the manager said. "We’re happy but we need to keep focused. I don’t know how far we are going to go.”

He’s just three months at this craic. And making it look exactly that. He’s been in charge for seven games and no team has yet scored against his, an own goal against Canada the only time their defence has been breached. They will face Portugal, Ronaldo-less and rejuvenated against the Swiss, in the last of the four quarter-finals this Saturday night and the only pity is that it’s in Al Thumama Stadium, which is not big enough for the Morocco bandwagon, although few venues are.

The deafening decibels rarely dropped at Education City but in the split seconds when Hakimi began his run-up there had been the quiet of 40,000 inhaling as one. The roof nearly came off the place when the ball crossed the line. The PSG right back turned to his teammates and opted for ‘the Waddle’, a touchdown celebration from NFL wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. No Morroccan feet were touching down though, the whole stadium airborne in ecstasy. This ruby red army they have behind them is only going to swell again, which is fine by Regragui.

JUBILANT: Morocco players celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

“It’s impossible to do that without these fans,” he said. "A lot of fans came to Qatar to support the team from Europe, America, Morocco. They come because they love their country. Morocco now have a lot of countries behind our back. I need them for the quarter-finals, Inshallah, to make history.”

He’ll say his prayers for help on the injury front too. Nayef Aguerd had been a rock beside Saiss in defence til forced off. Sofiane Boufal was also slow to depart on 66 minutes, when none of us knew we weren’t yet halfway through proceedings.

But we had an inclination. Because as much as Doha had become Marrakech, by that point it had in a way become Moscow too.

Four years after passing themselves to death and exiting at the last 16 stage against Russia, this richly talented Spanish side were in danger of doing the same. Morocco were relentless and stoic and had threatened themselves in a tight first half but now were camped back. It was up to Luis Enrique to show us what had changed in four years since he took over from Fernando Hierro.

The answer: not enough. This was 1050 passes to nowhere. They’d racked up 1114 at the Luzhniki four years ago. Marco Asensio as a false nine had been a false start. Alvaro Morata as a real nine wasn’t much better. Other subs helped to a point but not to the pertinent point — scoring a goal. Enrique subbed one of his subs to bring Pablo Sarabia in with 118 minutes on the clock. Hakimi’s PSG teammate would miss a great chance with the last kick of the game and then strike Bono’s post with Spain’s first penalty and immediately the vibes felt very 2018 again.

Hakim Ziyech followed Abdel Sabiri in scoring his and Morocco even had the luxury of a miss because no Spaniard was scoring, veteran Sergio Busquets missing the third straight to leave Hakimi, born in Spain and fluent in its tongue, to deliver Morocco’s latest and greatest moment.

Enrique wouldn’t confirm if he will stay on. He didn’t appear crestfallen but realistic: his team hadn’t done enough to win and so lost.

“It was a great example for kids on how to lose,” he said. “Morocco did a great performance defensively. I can only praise them for their attitude. I wouldn’t change my [penalty takers]. If I was to do this again, the only one I would substitute is Bono.”

Bono is going nowhere though. And neither are Regragui’s lions, roaring on to Saturday and beyond.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon 7; Llorente 5, Rodri 7, Laporte 7, Alba 7 (Balde 98); Busquets 7, Pedri 7, Gavi 6 (Soler 64); Olmo 7 (Fati 98), Asensio 5 (Morata 64), Ferran 6 (Nico Williams 75; Sarabia 118).

Booked: Laporte.

Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou 8, Hakimi 8, Aguerd 8 (El Yamiq 85), Saiss 8, Mazraoui 7 (Attiyat Allah 82), Ounahi 8 (Benoun 119), Amrabat 9, Amallah 6 (Cheddira 82), Ziyech 6, En-Nesyri 6 (Sabiri 82), Boufal 7 (Ezzalzouli 66).

Booked: Saiss.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (Argentina) 7.

Attendance: 44,667.