Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Portugal bench for World Cup clash with Switzerland

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Portugal bench for World Cup clash with Switzerland

BENCHED: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, right, sits on the bench. Pic: Hassan Ammar/AP

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 18:31
Simon Peach

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too.

Portugal head coach Santos was unhappy with the veteran’s reaction to being substituted towards the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Ronaldo said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player.

More in this section

Michael O'Neill File Photo Michael O’Neill agrees deal to return as Northern Ireland manager
Morocco v Spain - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Education City Stadium Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
The World Cup renaissance of the No 9 – why is it happening and is it here to stay? The World Cup renaissance of the No 9 – why is it happening and is it here to stay?
portugal#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>ECSTASY: Morocco players react after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a penalty from Spain's Carlos Soler (not pictured) during the penalty shoot-out of the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire</p>

Morocco's fairytale continues with shootout win over Spain

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s