Athlone man Hayes appointed caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic

Former Athlone Town and Limerick player Anthony Hayes (36) has been elevated to caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic.

The Irishman – whose playing career was cut short by injury at 23 – has been promoted to The Valley hotseat after Ben Garner was sacked on Monday with the Addicks languishing 17th in the Sky Bet League One table.

Hayes has been on the backroom staff of the club and will be supported in his duties by U18s boss Jason Pearce, the former Addicks captain. They get straight to work on Wednesday night with a testing FA Cup second-round replay at Stockport County.

He previously rose to assistant head of coaching at Brentford over a five-year period at the now Premier League side.

Hayes, who completed his Uefa Pro License with the FAI earlier this year, told CharltonTV: "My complete focus is on trying to help the players and giving them real clarity in how we want to look with and without the ball. That's my first and foremost priority.

"Of course, though, this is a massive football club, I have been here quite a few years now. I understand how big it is in the community and what it means to the fans, so, of course, in the time that I am doing this job I will give everything I can to make sure the team is successful."

Hayes, who made his first-team debut for his hometown club Athlone at 16, ventured into coaching after rupturing his cruciate ligament, initially in America before returning to take up a job in Brentford.