Athlone man Hayes appointed caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic

Hayes has been on the backroom staff of the club and will be supported in his duties by U18s boss Jason Pearce, the former Addicks captain.
Athlone man Hayes appointed caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic

HOT SEAT: Charlton have placed Anthony Hayes in caretaker charge after sacking manager Ben Garner on Monday. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 12:25
John Fallon

Former Athlone Town and Limerick player Anthony Hayes (36) has been elevated to caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic.

The Irishman – whose playing career was cut short by injury at 23 – has been promoted to The Valley hotseat after Ben Garner was sacked on Monday with the Addicks languishing 17th in the Sky Bet League One table.

Hayes has been on the backroom staff of the club and will be supported in his duties by U18s boss Jason Pearce, the former Addicks captain. They get straight to work on Wednesday night with a testing FA Cup second-round replay at Stockport County.

He previously rose to assistant head of coaching at Brentford over a five-year period at the now Premier League side.

Hayes, who completed his Uefa Pro License with the FAI earlier this year, told CharltonTV: "My complete focus is on trying to help the players and giving them real clarity in how we want to look with and without the ball. That's my first and foremost priority.

"Of course, though, this is a massive football club, I have been here quite a few years now. I understand how big it is in the community and what it means to the fans, so, of course, in the time that I am doing this job I will give everything I can to make sure the team is successful."

Hayes, who made his first-team debut for his hometown club Athlone at 16, ventured into coaching after rupturing his cruciate ligament, initially in America before returning to take up a job in Brentford.

More in this section

FC Internazionale v US Salernitana - Serie A Samuel Eto'o filmed appearing to kick man in altercation outside World Cup stadium 
Brazil v South Korea - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Stadium 974 Brazil evoke adored memories of 1970 and 1982 as Pelé watches on
Paulo Bento file photo Paulo Bento to stand down as South Korea manager after Brazil defeat
<p>BUILDING BLOCKS: Luke Desmond, Cobh Ramblers in action in an Airtricity League First Division fixture.</p>

Cobh Ramblers launch appeal for inward investment

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.234 s