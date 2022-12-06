Cobh Ramblers launch appeal for inward investment

Cobh Ramblers have become the latest League of Ireland club to appeal for investment.

A return towards a full-time professional Premier Division in recent years has been facilitated by a pattern of external investors taking control or buying stakes in clubs.

Drogheda United, the only club in the top-flight still operating a part-time model, pleaded during the season for benefactors to avoid the inevitable relegation.

Cork City, while achieving their mission of promotion under the fans-owned model led by FORAS, also admitted the restrictions to success and consequently attracted a takeover bid by multimillionaire businessman Dermot Usher, which will complete within a month.

Now fellow Cork club Cobh are on the lookout for finance. They propped up the First Division last year but feel the club is on a stable footing to entertain talks with potential stakeholders.

“Cobh is a very well-known, highly regarded and liked club throughout the football community and beyond,” their board said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We celebrated our Centenary on November 25 at a sell-out Dinner Dance in the Radisson Hotel, Little Island.

“It was a truly special and momentous occasion and a time to celebrate together. The event saw the gathering of past and current players/staff, as well as some of the amazing staff and volunteers who contributed to Cobh Ramblers achieving such a momentous milestone.

“It's acknowledged that the club has made great advancements in recent years through the diligent efforts and commitment of many. As a result, the club is now underpinned by a strong financial and operating model.

“That said, in order for us now, to execute our growth plans and actualise our ambitions we require inward investment.

“We now welcome enquiries from investors in this regard and are open to a variety of investment models.”