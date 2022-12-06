Paulo Bento to stand down as South Korea manager after Brazil defeat

Bento, 53, has been in charge of the South Korea national team since 2018.
OUT THE DOOR: Paulo Bento. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Paulo Bento has stood down as South Korea’s manager after their 4-1 defeat by Brazil in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup on Monday.

He won 35 of his 57 matches in charge, but South Korea suffered a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2019 Asian Cup and could not upset the odds against Brazil in Qatar.

Following that defeat, Bento said: “I have just announced to the players and the president of the federation that this is a decision I took in September.

“It is set in stone and I have confirmed it. I have to thank everyone for everything they have done.” He added: “From now onwards we have to think about the future. I’m going to rest and we have to see what will happen after I rest.” South Korea beat Portugal in dramatic fashion to seal their spot in the World Cup knockout stage following a 3-2 defeat by Ghana in the previous match.

But Brazil turned on the style on Monday, scoring four first-half goals before Paik Seung-ho managed a late consolation.

“We have to congratulate Brazil because they were better than us,” Bento said.

This article first appeared in The Athletic.

