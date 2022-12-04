Bellingham's star shines brightest as England brush Senegal aside

England 3 Senegal 0

Having unlocked the blurring best of Jude Bellingham, Gareth Southgate must now wait six days to again unleash him on this World Cup. That’s more than enough time for the detractors to find a new stick to beat the England manager with.

Having watched his fitful then fantastic team stride into the quarter-finals, Southgate, more than most, will know they were given half a challenge from half a Senegal side. Next up is a full team, likely Qatar 2022’s most full-blown: Kylian Mbappé and France.

With Lionel Messi having attracted all of the Saturday night lights here in the desert, Sunday was for the next generation. Kylian and Jude.

Bellingham’s brilliance has blossomed in stages in Qatar but this was full bloom, grabbing a knockout stage game of a World Cup and making it his own. Even when England fell into another deep and dreadful first-half slumber he was the one trying to haul them out of the cot. He set up two goals but the second should have counted as an assist and a half.

Senegal had just conceded the opener to Jordan Henderson having dominated the previous 25 minutes and hunted a response. When a cross broke out to midfielder Pathe Ciss he mis-controlled and Bellingham took total control. He tilted his head just enough to steal the ball from the air where it had been suspended and strode away after it. He controlled and burst into a mesmerising dribble, the ball on a string attached to his ankle as he slalomed past three and four Senegalese defenders, this 19-year-old man-child who shan’t be stopped. He slipped a perfect ball into Harry Kane and England were off to the last eight.

This was Southgate’s sixth knockout stage win in four years. His side are the tournament’s top scorers by a margin and have kept three-straight clean sheets. What more can he do? Plenty, according to plenty.

The air around Southgate has, for some time, had a stale smell about it. It’s no fault of his own. It’s an English thing. They now tire easily when it comes to things like stability, common sense, a bit of beige respectability. Boris, Brexit, Harry and Meghan, Kwasi and Liz. It’s all of a piece. We’re bored with boredom…give us chaos.

But to the last, and this likely will still be his last rodeo, Southgate has stayed true to himself. In a tournament blighted by interminable, excruciating hour-long efforts to deafen everyone who dares to enter one of Qatar’s stadiums, “bring the noise” flashes on every LED screen pre-game. Southgate, though, has brought the quiet. Tepid progress through Group B kept things turned down. We’ve purred over Argentina’s cacophonous nights of drama, lauded Brazil and France for looking at times irresistible. England’s name was mentioned in briefer dispatches. The manager would appear to be perfectly fine with the low-keyness of it all.

Here he stayed sensible and deployed a third midfielder in an attempt to deal with Senegal’s 4-2-3-1 which shaped to be a tighter 4-5-1 against the ball. It meant Marcus Rashford, with three tournament goals to his name, dropped out, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden supporting Harry Kane in attack. Every single call would be proven right, which doesn’t mean there aren’t a tonne of questions going into the France showdown. The opposition here means some exams passed are still given half marks.

Senegal were shorn of their foremost talents. Sadio Mané, their heartbeat and leading goalscorer, was injured on the tournament’s eve. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye would have become his country’s all-time caps leader here but was suspended. Essentially Senegal pitched up to Al Bayt with half of its spine removed.

England set about feasting on the spine that remained as Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy were given busy to worry from the off. They were finding joy down Senegal’s left, Bellingham fizzing one right across Mendy’s face after nine minutes. Luke Shaw and Foden were busy down there too, Youssouf Sabaly given a hectic time of it. There was hay to be made but then England switched off their engines again.

It’s been a bugbear of England observers but Southgate too. They lull a little and then a lot and when it’s then left to Harry Maguire and John Stones to launch your attackers you’re not going to have many. There were reasons to be scared during the spell too, Kyle Walker was being given a torrid time by Ismaïla Sarr, hardly boosting confidence levels of his ability to keep track of Mbappé back here on Saturday.

Just after the half hour, the Watford winger slipped in Boulaye Dia who fizzed one at goal, Jordan Pickford getting a strong hand to it. For 25-odd minutes there was one team in it. Then Southgate’s team scored.

The thing is, when his England team are good, they are very good indeed. The opener was a case in point. It was a swashbuckling break, exquisite in vision and execution, Shaw feeding Kane, Bellingham galloping into space and being found with a perfect pass, he squared to find Henderson hustling in to apply a lovely finish.

Just before the break came Bellingham’s lung-burster that he made look a breeze. When Kane buried it, he moved one off Wayne Rooney’s all-time mark and became England’s record scorer at major tournaments with 11.

Records were falling and tumbling at Southgate’s feet like confetti. Thirteen minutes after the restart, Aliou Cisse’s triple change having had no discernible impact, there was another. Saka became the first Arsenal player to score in a major tournament knockout stage game for England as he cooly finished a smart cross from Foden.

Now in came Rashford and Jack Grealish with him. The Senegalese band kept drumming to the end but their team were burst. England were coasting.

They’ll rest and prepare to return here next Saturday for what may be Southgate’s final game in charge. But it might not either. He’s got Jude and a little more besides. Just don’t expect him to shout about any of it.

England (4-3-3): Pickford 8; Walker 5, Stones 6 (Dier 77), Maguire 6, Shaw 7; Rice 7, Henderson 7 (Phillips 81), Bellingham 9 (Mount 77); Saka 7 (Rashford 65), Kane 8, Foden 7 (Grealish 65).

Scorers: Henderson (38), Kane (45+3), Saka (57)

Booked: None

Senegal (4-2-3-1): E. Mendy 5; Sabaly 4, Koulibaly 6, Diallo 5, Jakobs 4 (Toure 84); Ciss 4 (Gueye HT), N. Mendy 5; Diatta 4 (Sarr HT), Ndiaye 4 (Dieng HT), Sarr 7; Dia 5 (Diedhiou 72).

Booked: Koulibaly

Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador) 6

Attendance: 65,985