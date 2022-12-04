Japan lean on European leagues and language as last eight prize looms large

JAPAN got jokes. Hajime Moriyasu and Yuto Nagatomo had them rolling in the aisles as they sat down for Sunday matinee stand-up in Doha.

Alas, the device we held to our ears to translate the one-liners and wisecracks didn’t deliver the goods with nearly as much aplomb as the Japanese manager and veteran defender had in their native tongue.

One from Moriyasu centred on his players not listening to him but Nagatomo got the biggest laugh when he said he was looking forward to beating Croatia on Monday and “shouting bravo out loud again.”

Bravo has become something of a catchphrase back home in Japan since the country stunned Germany in their Group E opener here. In a post-match interview, Nagatomo screamed the word repeatedly into a microphone. Now there are reports of Japanese teachers using it to encourage schoolchildren and every second tweet about the team, irrespective of the language, includes #Bravo.

As both manager and player looked forward to their last 16 clash with Croatia in Al Janoub, Nagatomo reached for another one-word catchphrase in a foreign tongue — coraggio, the Italian for courage. Now 36, Nagatomo plays his football back home with FC Tokyo after over a decade in Europe, seven years of it spent with Inter Milan. Turning to Europe for words of inspiration and motivation is fitting…and telling.

Japan and South Korea will both chase quarter-final places here at Qatar’s World Cup on Monday. The tournament has seen a record three Asian teams progress beyond the group stages, Australia having bravely fallen to Argentina in their own last 16 tie on Saturday night.

Twenty years on from their own glorious summer when they hosted the world and its cup, Japan and Korea are again among the elite and the easy thing to do, when looking for determining factors, is to point to the fact that this is another tournament on Asian soil. Easy and lazy. Tokyo and Seoul are significantly further away from Doha than any European capital — including Reykjavik. The culture and climate adjustments have been equally as great for them too.

The neighbours and rivals are instead reaping the reward from sustained investment in youth coaching and player development over the past two decades that has seen their players move to Europe’s elite leagues in their droves.

The raw numbers tell a tale. In 2002, Korea marched all the way to the semi-finals, the only time an Asian team have progressed so far. They did so with a squad that featured just two European-based players, one in a big five league, striker Ahn Jung Hwan. Japan’s journey ended in the last 16 with just four players based in Europe, three in elite leagues.

Here, Korea brought eight European players, six of whom played in England, Spain, Italy, Germany or France. Japan are heaving with them, 19 in all, 15 of whom are in the big five leagues. It’s a remarkable increase in a relatively short period. The Japanese FA have even opened a European office in Germany to track its players and help it negotiate with clubs for their release.

In return, Europe have been the ones on the receiving end here. Japan knocked off two recent world champions in Germany and Spain and Korea beat Portugal, having also held Uruguay scoreless in their opener. All four opponents are ranked in the world’s top 14.

“In order for Japan to win the World Cup, we have been strengthening the nurturing of youth players,” Moriyasu, a contender for manager of the tournament, said after he had entered the press conference room and bowed to the assembled media. “Many players and coaches are going out into the world and trying to contribute to Asian football. The point where Japan have evolved is that the individuals have got better.”

Three of Japan’s starters in Qatar competed in the group stages of the Champions League this year. For Korea, Son Heung Min and Kim Min Jae helped Spurs and Napoli top their groups. Exposure to the major leagues and competing in elite continental competitions has helped in a psychological sense as well as a football one.

“We grew physically as well as mentally,” said Nagatomo, a survivor from Japan’s crushing last 16 defeat to Belgium four years ago. “The Japan team in this time is the strongest in the history of Japan’s participation of the World Cup.

"There is a word in Italian, coraggio. I shook hands with all of the players before the Germany game and we shouted courage together. All of the players are manifesting this coraggio. We will win.”

Of the two, Japan would indeed appear to have the best chance of making that major step forward and progressing to a quarter-final. Their energy and devotion to Moriyasu’s brilliant tactical approach and tweaks was too much for Germany and Spain. The aging Croatians could find the same.

Korea have the much more daunting date with Brazil at Stadium 974. But they are confident too.

“We do have good memories of 2002 and making it to the top four,” defender Kim Jin-su, who spent two seasons at Hoffenheim, said. “We want to relive that moment now for our lives. Our fighting spirit will be important, we have to sacrifice ourselves for the win.”

Of the camps, the Koreans certainly appeared the more uptight of the two. Moriyasu and Nagatomo were loose and so cool in their confidence, before they were clapped out of the room by Japanese journalists. The experience and influences may be European but the inspiration comes directly from home.

“Before samurais go to battle they polish their weapons and improve their technique but if they are scared during the battle they will not be able to use [them],” Nagatomo said. “It is the same with football. No matter how much we have improved, if we are scared, those things are useless. We would like to fight like samurais. The first condition is to have courage.”

Nothing lost in translation there.