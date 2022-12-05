The Doha Diary: Wenger’s political play a shameful moment 

Wenger’s political play a shameful moment

Not Arsene Wenger’s finest moment. The former Arsenal manager took the stage on Sunday to deliver learnings from the group phase as part of his role as Chief of Global Football Development at Fifa.

Alongside Jurgen Klinsmann in fronting the tournament’s Technical Study Group, Wenger made an unprompted argument that sounded as though it had come straight from the Qatari organisers, via Gianni Infantino’s Whatsapp.

In a session heavy on data Wenger argued, without evidence, that teams who were “mentally ready…to focus on the competition” fared better than those who were involved in “political demonstration”.

Wenger’s swipe chimed perfectly with Qatari gloating over Germany’s elimination. The German players' “silenced” protest in their opener, after they and six other European nations were forbidden from wearing One Love armbands, rankled the powers that be here.

Given that Australia, responsible for the most impressive demonstration against Qatar’s ills, outperformed expectations better than any side, Wenger’s argument was empty and risible nonsense. He was as right about this as he was Yaya Sanogo. At 73 and with millions made from the game, what a shame that he too is shilling for these guys.

+++

Surface tensions rise as pitches deteriorate

The intensive schedule of this World Cup has taken a toll on us all. The lack of a break day between the group stages and the last 16 has seen coffee sales spike at the Media Centre McDonalds.

But more important wear and tear concerns centre on the surfaces here in Qatar. With just eight venues, compared to 12 in Russia four years ago, and the four-game schedules of the group stages, the pitches at a number of arenas have noticeably deteriorated.

England raised concerns about the surface at Al Bait ahead of last night’s clash with Senegal and Brazil have also voiced unhappiness.

Fifa has deployed what they call ‘recovery teams’ to help patch things up after the group stage but the challenge of keeping a surface perfect in the desert is becoming all too clear. The air conditioning used in seven of the eights stadiums is understood to be exacerbating the issues.

+++

Kenny’s cursed luck laid bare

By the time the last 16 wraps up on Tuesday night, there will be a maximum of six European sides still standing. It could very well be a couple less than that with neither Spain nor Croatia likely to have things easy against Morocco and Japan, respectively.

Nonetheless the fact that two of the four, five or six are paired together for Euro 2024 qualifying seems all the more absurd. That Stephen Kenny and Ireland are the ones lumped in with them only adds to the sense that he is a most unlucky general.

France and the Netherlands can’t meet until the final but the way Kenny’s luck is going, their chances look stronger than ever.

+++

Allow Socceroos to have their Messi moment

Some of the online sniffling over Australian players seeking out Lionel Messi for post-game selfies on Saturday night feels mean spirited.

Their progress to the last 16 was the stuff of miracles. Take midfielder Leandro Baccus who got up close with Messi during the pulsating clash. After the Aussies’ agonising elimination, the 24-year-old returns to St Mirren. His next outing will be December 17th against Motherwell, who were skittled out of Europe this year by Sligo Rovers. Let them enjoy their moment with the Messiah.