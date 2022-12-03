Dundalk legend Brian Gartland announces retirement 

EMPTIED THE TANK: Brian Gartland of Dundalk. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 18:34
Shane Donovan

Dundalk legend Brian Gartland has announced his retirement.

36-year-old Gartland retires having played for the Lilywhites for a decade, winning five league titles in a hugely successful period for the Dundalk club. 

The centre-half ruptured his ACL against Shamrock Rovers in April 2021, and he has signalled that the injury played a role in his decision to retire. 

"It's been incredible," Gartland said in a post on his Twitter page.

"I gave it everything. I’ve loved every minute of it...and I’ve dreaded this day.

"I gave it one last shot but unfortunately after the injury the body just can’t get back and stay fit enough to do the job I love."

He continued: "Sincerely thankful to everyone who played a part, on and off the pitch, especially the fans.

"Football is nothing without them. The boots are hung up."

Dundalk paid tribute to the impact their former captain has had while wearing the jersey.

"After ten seasons at Oriel Park, club captain Brian Gartland, one of the greatest players to wear a Dundalk jersey, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36. Thanks for everything."

