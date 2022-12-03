This weekend at the World Cup: USA look to kick-off last-16 with upset 

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Saturday

Last 16, Netherlands v USA, Khalifa Stadium, 3pm

There’s been a strong smell of an upset wafting through the Doha air since this one was locked in. Louis van Gaal’s side progressed with seven points and two clean sheets yet haven’t truly impressed. Conversely the young American midfield has impressed hugely, and they have the pace to trouble Holland.

Last 16, Argentina v Australia, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

As far as first knockout opponents go, Lionels Scaloni and Messi could hardly have asked for better than the Socceroos — on paper. Graham Arnold’s side have ripped up all pre-tournament predictions but you sense this will be the end of the line for them.

Sunday

Last 16, France v Poland, Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

It still seems wrong that Poland have remained with us. They were dreadful in every facet of the game against Argentina but progressed. Didier Deschamps’ shuffling didn’t go well against Tunisia but his front-liners should have more than enough to see off the Poles.

Last 16, England v Senegal, Al Bayt Stadium 7pm

Ay yes, England facing a softened-up opponent in the last 16 and this time with an extra day to prepare. The absence of Sadio Mané and the suspended Idrissa Gueye will hang heavily over Senegal. Gareth Southgate’s selections may surprise.

Who’s hot and who’s not:

Cody Gakpo has been in scintillating form for Van Gaal and has likely papered over a few Oranje cracks in the process. They’ll need him to keep firing. Robert Lewandowski finally got his World Cup goal against the Saudis but social services could have been called, he was so neglected against Argentina.

STAR BOY: Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands has been one of the standout players so far. Pic: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Who to Watch:

He only got one but Julian Alvarez gave Argentina such a spark at the tip of the spear on Wednesday night. The Manchester City frontman’s striking of a ball is ferocious and his movement troubled Poland throughout. More goals could come Saturday.

Did You Know:

Seven of Australia’s original squad play their football in Scotland’s top flight, Hibs winger Martin Boyle having to subsequently pull out through injury. But arguably their top performer here is Scottish-born defender Harry Souttar, who plays for Stoke City.

Qatar question:

How soon will the workers move back in to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium? The first venue to wrap up its involvement in the tournament, it will see capacity more than halved to 21,000. Three more venues will host their last games in the coming days.