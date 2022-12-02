The Doha Diary: Irish influence down to its last hope 

Batigol still attracting a crowd

The thirsting of some members of the press pack for selfies with players and managers in the immediate aftermath of press conferences here has been a pretty bad look for the industry.

FIFA even had to beef up security near the teams’ entry and exit points at the two main press conference rooms as scores of accredited people have even taken to mounting the stage to chase the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Silva or Harry Maguire to snap a pic for the ’gram. All in all, it’s an excruciating scene.

For the retired stars working as TV pundits and analysts on match nights, things are thankfully much calmer. But that didn’t stop a queue forming in the Stadium 974 media centre pre-match on Wednesday ahead of Argentina-Poland showdown.

The man at the end of the line was Gabriel Batistuta, his trademark beard now snow white and that iconic mane long since cropped short but still looking fit as a fiddle. When you’re that photogenic, a crowd is inevitable, we suppose.

Whatever about those on the pitch, Argentina’s huge media cohort could have put together quite the five a side team from those present on the night. Batigol was joined by Javier Zanetti, Hernan Crespo, Esteban Cambiasso and Juan Pablo Sorin. Leyendas!

+++

Trim Yorkie is on the button

Also spotted on our travels in recent days was Dwight Yorke. The former striker and current manager of A League side Macarthur FC was keeping a low profile in the press centre at Khalifa Stadium ahead of Tuesday night’s Senegal-Ecuador decider.

Yorkie was looking in fine fettle too, playing shape you’d even say. To be fair to him, he seemed keen to show it off. A crisp white shirt from Herve Renard’s closet had been selected but shrunken to extra-small just for the occasion. The shirt buttons were under more pressure than Gareth Southgate.

+++

Irish influence down to its last hope

If not interest, then Irish influence is certainly waning at a rapid rate here. Former youth international Richie Partridge was the first to be eliminated, the physio for the Qatar national team not getting particularly busy as the hosts barely got moving. Noel Mooney and Wales weren’t all that far behind them in the end. The former FAI administrator and current FAW chief executive tweeted that “we will learn and return wiser & better @EURO2024…coming soon” as they exited. So it’s all left to Chris Hughton and Ghana, for whom he acts as Technical Director, to try to avoid the same fate against Uruguay on Friday.

+++

Elder statesmen still holding court

It was old timers day down at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Thursday as Brazil and Portugal sent their senior statesmen out to preview their respective final group games.

Dani Alves and Pepe are both 39 but it is the latter who will hit the big 40 first, in a little over two months. Between them they’ve played 1844 games as professionals, won 16 domestic league titles and six Champions Leagues.

We thought about totalling up the number of yellow cards but realised that the knockout stages are almost upon us and there’s simply not enough time.