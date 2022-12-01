France complain to Fifa over disallowed Griezmann goal

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time against Tunisia
France complain to Fifa over disallowed Griezmann goal

France's Antoine Griezmann (bottom) scores their side's first goal of the game before being ruled out for offside via VAR during the FIFA World Cup Group D match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 09:22
Julien Pretot

France are filing a complaint to FIFA after a last-gasp equaliser by Antoine Griezmann was disallowed following a video review after the final whistle of their World Cup match against Tunisia, the French federation said on Wednesday.

Griezmann volleyed home eight minutes into stoppage time but the goal was ruled out as the forward was offside when Aurelien Tchouameni sent the ball into the area The ball was deflected by a Tunisian defender into the path of Griezmann, who was onside at that point, but the effort was disallowed and Tunisia won the game 1-0.

"We are writing a complaint after Antoine Griezmann's goal was, in our opinion, wrongly disallowed. This complaint has to be filed within 24 hours after the final whistle," the FFF said in a statement.

Tunisia were eliminated from the tournament while France advanced top of Group D into the last 16 and they will face Poland on Sunday.

The FFF did not specify whether the complaint was over the goal itself or the fact it was ruled out after the final whistle.

Reuters

More in this section

Saudi Arabia v Mexico - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group C - Lusail Stadium Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on World Cup last-16 qualification
Poland v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group C - Stadium 974 Argentina turn on the class eventually as Poland sneak through to last-16
Tunisia v France - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group D - Education City Stadium Didier Deschamps defends his team selection after France slip to shock defeat
#Fifa World Cup
<p>Czeslaw Michniewicz admits his ‘heart stopped’ as Poland scraped into the World Cup last 16 (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Czeslaw Michniewicz admits his ‘heart stopped’ in Poland’s loss to Argentina

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.259 s