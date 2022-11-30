Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup
Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

GOALSCORING HERO: Christian Pulisic was injured in scoring the United States’ winning goal against Iran. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 11:04
PA Sport

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.

The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.

Amid fears over his condition, Pulisic posted a positive update from his hospital bed ahead of Saturday’s knockout clash with the Dutch.

His team later tweeted to say the player had been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and would be assessed “day-to-day”.

“So f***ing proud of my guys I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry,” Pulisic posted on social media.

Pulisic was unable to celebrate his goal, which secured the USA second spot in the group behind England, and stayed down for several minutes.

He appeared to hurt his leg and his torso as he flew into Beiranvand at full pace, with his face and neck also hitting the keeper’s chest.

Pulisic was helped from the pitch by medics and then briefly returned before being replaced by Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson at the break.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter had no news on the severity of the injury immediately after the match but heaped praise on his key man.

“No update (on his fitness), but it is a wonderful thing when one of your best players is one of the hardest working,” said Berhalter. “And he is certainly that.

“I can’t say enough positive things about Christian.”

More in this section

World Cup QandA File Photos Stephanie Frappart to be first female referee of men's World Cup match
Wales v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Wales defend decision to allow Neco Williams to play on after head injury
Wales v England - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Gareth Southgate has a dilemma: Try dropping Foden or Rashford now
IranQuotes#Fifa World CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>Peamount star Stephanie Roche. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

'Watershed moment' as WNL clubs now allowed to offer pro contracts

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.295 s