The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica v Germany
Stephanie Frappart to be first female referee of men's World Cup match

HISTORIC: The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica v Germany. File pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 10:06
Reuters

The French referee Stephanie Frappart will lead the first all-female officiating team for a men’s World Cup match when she takes charge of Costa Rica v Germany.

Frappart, who will be the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, will be joined by assistant referees Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico’s Karen Díaz Medina for the crucial Group E game on Thursday, Fifa announced on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old will mark another milestone in her career at the Al Bayt Stadium, having refereed a men’s World Cup qualifier in March, a men’s Champions League game in 2020, the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final and matches in Ligue 1.

Frappart featured as the fourth official during Mexico’s goalless draw with Poland in Group C. Two other referees – Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan – were also included in Fifa’s pool of World Cup officials. Along with Back and Díaz Medina, US official Kathryn Nesbitt was also called up as an assistant.

Before the tournament began, Frappart said she hoped the inclusion of female referees in Qatar would “make things happen” on a broader level. “It’s a strong sign from Fifa and the authorities to have women referees in that country,” she said.

