Scaloni's D-Day has come. Argentina now need to hit their stride

The Argentine journalist was trying to ask Lionel Scaloni if the country had “rediscovered its identity” but first, he had an apology.

“I am sorry,” croaked the media man, "because I have lost my voice during the game against Mexico!”

The Argentine identity, whether rediscovered or not, could hardly have been summed up more perfectly. Player, manager, fan or journalist, they’re all one big powder blue and white ball of hopes and dreams and emotional turmoil here in Qatar — and wherever this tournament finds itself every four years. It is Scaloni’s blessing and curse to be at the very inner core of this most tightly wound ball in the game.

For the record, he fudged his answer.

“Have we recovered our identity? It depends how you see it,” Scaloni said before reaching for some generalities to fill the final 30 seconds or so of his appearance here 24 hours out from another defining Argentine World Cup night.

They just can’t help themselves, can they? Not drama queens because that implies they seek it out. Instead simply magnets for it all — it finds them. Over and over again. But if they can’t help themselves, Scaloni is supposed to be at least of some assistance. Instead he too lost something at the Lusail on Saturday night — his steady hand.

Argentina’s leading Lionel, the one through whom all of the above courses and flows, had hauled his country back from the brink again, his left-foot stunner sparking scenes of volcanic joy and relief. But it was a rescue act rather than the culmination of a smart, measured tactical approach to break down the obdurate Mexicans.

Having arrived here unbeaten for an age — a yawning stretch of 36 games across three years — only to be caught by a shock for the Arabian ages in their opener, Scaloni ditched with any sense of calm or composure and tore it up, making five changes to his line-up for the Mexican game and seeing none of them amount to much. He was erratic in his technical area too, buzzing around. But he had Messi and that was enough. The question now, as another possible last stand arrives four days after another, is not whether Scaloni will change again but how significantly.

In essence, so much that Scaloni crafted and learned on his way here has been compromised by the reality of being here.

“Is this my most important game?” Scaloni wondered on Tuesday.

“For us the most important game is always the one we’re about to play. My mentality is that whatever has happened has happened. It’s in the past.”

SAVIOUR: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico. Pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Poland and Stadium 974 then is the present, with the future something that no Argentine has room to contemplate. Scaloni was only ever supposed to be a present guy. An interim appointment until they could find the right man to lead them through one of these without all of this chaos. He had been assistant to Jorge Sampaoli, on the Chilean’s right hand as Russia 2018 fell down around them.

But something clicked early. Scaloni and his assembled brains trust of Pablo Aimar, Walter Samuel, Roberto Ayala were all of a very recent Albiceleste vintage, soldiered and suffered alongside Messi. Something else clicked with the captain.

Scaloni, like Messi, has not spent his life immersed in the neurotic push and pull of his homeland. He spent almost his entire career in Europe and made his home in Mallorca. During Tuesday’s press conference he largely left the earpiece to one side and listened intently to questions in Spanish, Portuguese and English without the need for translation.

He was untainted by association with Sampaoli and 2018 and after a slow start, steadily set about rebuilding the national team. The results — and the vibes — were spectacular. With Messi deeper off Lauturo Martinez and a midfield retooled around Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso, they embarked on that unbeaten run, claimed a Copa America on Brazilian soil and became 'La Scaloneta’. The rough translation is ‘the Scaloni bus’ which also fit as the defence had been significantly tightened with Cristian Romero and Nicolás Otamendi excelling in front of Emiliano Martinez.

Just as importantly, the atmosphere in the camp was incredibly tight. The players bought in every way to the management team.

“If it's 10 in the morning and Scaloni tells us good night, then it's night for us, too," Atletico Madrid midfielder de Paul said recently.

So what has gone so spectacularly wrong? Scaloni, at 44 the youngest coach here by a full two years, plucked away at the age-old luck factor during Tuesday’s session and not without justification. For a start, weeks before we began here he lost Lo Celso, the pivotal linkman between Messi and everyone behind the skipper. Romero’s fitness issues haven’t helped either. The three disallowed goals against the Saudis could be bracketed in here too. Another day, Argentina would have been 3-0 up and coasting at half time.

Instead here they are, a win away from topping the group and roaring into the knockout stages with momentum and a loss away from potentially exiting at the group stage for the first time in 60 years. In spite of all Scaloni’s reworkings, it really is peak Argentina.

“I don't share the feeling that you are playing something more than a football match," Scaloni had said at the Lusail on Saturday night when asked about his assistant Aimar crying on the bench after Messi’s strike.

“It is difficult to make people understand that tomorrow the sun will come out. You have to have a balance when you win and when you lose.” A little more balance on Wednesday night is a bare minimum. The clamour is for Saturday’s other goalscorer Enzo Fernandez to start in place of Guido Rodriguez. Romero may return too.

With Robert Lewandowski knowing it could be his final appearance on this stage but Poland also knowing a draw will be enough for them to progress, it be tight and sticky all over again.

"The team is much calmer now,” Scaloni insisted. "We are ready to play out our hearts against Poland.”

All heart is all they know. Scaloni will need to keep his head too though.