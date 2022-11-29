Doha Diary: Think this is a slog, wait for 2026

No more hectic match days…for now

If you’re feeling a little empty, a little distorted this Tuesday morning without a full slate of games, we feel you.

The relentless nature of this World Cup, with four staggered games a day for the first time, started out as a slog but rapidly felt normal — even here where the final kickoff at 10pm local time meant 3am finishes were the norm. But rest assured, in four short years, these hectic days will be back — with a vengeance.

Gianni Infantino’s one-man mission to spoil this grand party for us all will see the 2026 tournament expanded to 48 teams in North America. That means an extra 16 tournament matches all fit into the same 32-day window. Maybe start building up the annual leave now.

Irish press pack left to wait for South America’s finest

The hottest tickets in town, from a fan and media perspective, remain the South American titans. With Brazil and Argentina moving from the gargantuan Lusail to the neater surrounds of Stadium 974, Monday night and Wednesday respectively, there’s been a squeeze.

Journalists applying for seats in the press box are prioritised by their home country and Irish accreditation leaves you well down the pecking order for the southern hemisphere giants. The Irish press pack have found mixed luck on FIFA’s waiting list system but hope floats.

Surely the fact that the FAI and the Polish FA have been tied at the hip forever — playing 28 times — counts for something for Wednesday’s Group C finale blockbuster against Messi and Co? We’ll await news from the waiting room.

Getting screwed over on a sought-after seat

Whatever about waiting for a seat, take a moment to pity the journalist who had been given one for the Spain-Germany glamour clash in Al Bayt on Sunday night only to get up to the gantry and be told the seat didn’t exist.

It turned out that it did, but as with so many last-minute sprints here in Qatar, the seat had never been screwed in so was considered a hazard. The reporter retired to the stadium media centre to watch on a TV.

All is Fairmont in love and war for Blues brothers

Doha’s newest 6-star B&B, the Fairmont Hotel, is in the preposterous pirate-ship-inspired Katara Towers and has been the site of plenty of drama already during the tournament it was built for.

Kept exclusively for FIFA bigwigs and associated guests, it wasn’t ready to greet them when they got here and only opened on opening night. Next, a nearby fire on Saturday sent plumes of black smoke swirling around the imposing towers. Now we learn it is potentially the scene of some awkward elevator journeys. According to reports in the UK, both John Terry and Wayne Bridge are staying there for the tournament. Enjoy the breakfast buffet catch-up lads.

Paradise found for Juranovic in Hoops subplot

The little Celtic subplot to Sunday’s richly entertaining Croatia-Canada clash was dramatic in its own right. Josip Juranovic, the current holder of the right back position, is unhappy with his pay packet and will be leaving in January to be replaced by Montreal’s Alistair Johnston. Having been out-jumped for Canada’s opener, Juranovic roared back to brilliantly set up Croatia’s second to take the lead and Johnston’s night only got worse. This round to the incumbent.