A gift for my father, and the gift he gave to me

I carried his jersey in my backpack and his picture in my pocket.

I bought the Costa Rica jersey for him less than two years ago. I went back to my email to check the date. It was for his 61st birthday. I wanted him to have an authentic jersey that he could wear during World Cup qualifying.

I carried the black-and-white striped shirt in my backpack today because he isn’t here anymore to wear it and I wanted him to be with me for this game.

Relationships with fathers can be complicated and mine certainly was. In the months since my dad died, I have reflected upon and regretted all of the conversations we didn’t have and the ones we saved until his final two days.

Being here in Qatar has caused more of that reflection.

It is easy, when you’re angry, to focus on the negatives. To zone in on the traits you like the least. To constantly find ways to justify why you feel the way you do. And now that he’s gone, it’s easier to minimise those feelings. To pretend it could’ve been easy to let it all go and fix that relationship. It wasn’t. It isn’t. It was complicated. It is complicated.

But three years ago my daughter was born and it refocused the lens through which I viewed my father. My dad wasn’t just my dad anymore, he was my daughter’s abuelo — Lolo, as his grandkids called him — and I spent the next three years trying to heal and connect with him and to let him connect with my daughter and, later, my son.

And then in a snap it was over and those chances were gone.

So now here I am, halfway across the world, living out my dream of covering a World Cup and thinking about how I got here. And instead of conversations with him I’m writing about him. I never told him what I’m going to write here. Even though it seems silly to say, I’d thought so little about where my journey in this game truly started. That it began with a love for the game he handed down to me. That it started in the backyard kick-arounds where I had my first touches, and in the chants and cheers I learned watching him support the Ticos. This week I watched a video of my daughter singing the same songs.

Soccer is in my blood. I’m here in Qatar because of my father, because like most little boys in Costa Rica he once dreamed of being a player and he passed that dream on to me and I chased that dream to this job. I wonder if he knew that. I wish I would’ve told him.

I’m glad I carried him with me on Sunday to see his Ticos surprise us all. To watch them shake off a 7-0 loss and beat Japan, 1-0. He would’ve been proud.

This week marked six months since he died. I woke up this morning to pictures and video from Costa Rica of the monthly remembrance and rosary my family prays for him there. I went to the game with zero expectations of any sort of positive result on the field. I took a picture on my way into the stadium and sent it to the family WhatsApp chat and I cried. I thought about how soccer became such a big part of me reconnecting with my dad and my heritage in the last year.

It’s funny because even when he was alive, we didn’t always connect over soccer. He worked weekends cutting lawns, so it was rare for him to come to my games or tournaments growing up. I have a memory of him moving me into a better position to defend a throw-in when I was 10 or 11. I remember arguing with him at halftime of one of my high school games. At home, I cheered for the same club in Costa Rica he did, Alajuelense, or La Liga, as we call them. I still wage battles with my tías and tíos and primos, almost all of whom are fans of the rival, Saprissa. He thought Messi was the greatest of all time, and I do, too. He came to Chicago Fire games to watch me when I was on the broadcasts. Even when I wasn’t on TV anymore he always went to see the Fire when they were in D.C. to say hello to his friend, Frank Klopas.

Those are just a few snapshots of my lifetime around the game.

Yet somehow, it’s around soccer that I’ve felt closest to my dad over the last year.

I went back to Costa Rica for the first time in more than a decade for the U.S. qualifier there in March and I was overcome by emotion hearing both anthems. My dad had already been diagnosed with liver cancer then. I knew what it meant, but I know now I didn’t really believe it. That night, looking around and thinking about my dad’s journey to the U.S. as a 19-year-old with nothing to his name, and thinking about the things that complicated our relationship, and the pride I still felt standing in that stadium and hearing those anthems. It was overwhelming.

I talked about it on a podcast that night and I sent him the clip. Even then I couldn’t just say it to him.

At a tournament like this one in Qatar, you meet people from every corner of the Earth, all brought here by the same love of the game. It’s a reminder that sport can create connections. But in the last year and half, the U.S. qualifying cycle and this World Cup taught me how to connect with my heritage, to connect with how important it was to me, and, through that, to connect with my dad. To appreciate some of the things I loved about him and recognize that, yes, those things also made me who I am. I care about this game because he cared about it.

Of the many gifts this sport has given me, that is the greatest.

© 2022 The Athletic Media Company

This article originally appeared in The Athletic