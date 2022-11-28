The Doha Diary: Kenny and Andrews make most of Mbappé mission 

Kushners in danger of Kylian the good vibes

Just when Kylian Mbappé’s golden image was shimmering anew after his brilliant brace against Denmark on Saturday night, in came the Kushners.

The social media post from Ivanka Trump was accompanied by four photos of the family embracing the French striker and read: “An honor to congratulate @KMbappe on France’s incredible win tonight! Kylian is as kind as he is talented!” If you’re wondering how or why this all came to be then the answer, much like most things here, revolves around money.

Jared Kushner, husband of the former president’s favourite daughter, has moved back into the world of finance since his role as senior White House advisor ended with Trump’s reign. Much of his dealings are in this part of the world. Some former moves were too and are now under the spotlight. Just last month the chairman of the US Senate finance committee raised questions about whether Qatar “was secretly involved in the $1.2bn rescue" of a New York property owned by the Kushners. Mbappé would do well to steer clear.

+++

Kenny and Andrews make most of Mbappé mission

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his assistant Keith Andrews were in attendance at Stadium 974 to see the PSG forward scorch the Danes and learned plenty. The value of their brief scouting mission however has surely been lessened by the result.

Kenny had pointed to the usefulness of coming to Qatar for five days to see qualification rivals France twice and the Dutch once. Alas the second of those French reconnaissance missions will now be Wednesday’s game with Tunisia — a dead rubber.

+++

Iran and US getting heated up early

With the mercury hitting 34C, it was a spicy Sunday in the host city/country. Things are warming up very nicely indeed for the culmination of Group D on Tuesday too.

Iran and the USA in a straight shootout for a place in the last 16, it’s a geopolitical showdown that hardly needs much spice but Jurgen Klinsmann has sprinkled plenty on anyway.

The former US manager left Carlos Queiroz fuming with his criticism of Iran’s gamesmanship against Wales.

Queiroz hit back on Twitter labelling Klinsmann’s remarks a "disgrace to football” and calling for the German to be removed from his role on FIFA’s Technical Committee. Meanwhile in all their media releases around the game, US Soccer are using an Iran flag minus the Islamic Republic emblem. It’ll be tasty.

+++

If you build it, they’ll…be gone?

Sunday, the traditional start of the working week here in Qatar, marked the quarter-way point for this World Cup. The host nation, of course, are already gone, knocked out in record-quick time.

But the country is still building. Work on the unfinished “fan villages”, where the Fyre Fest vibes were strong from the get-go, was continuing as our bus whirred by. In the meantime, Qatari officials have offered fans full refunds. Whether any will still be here by the time the villages are finished remains to be seen.

+++

No masking Qatar’s relaxed policies

With the country’s harsh Zero-COVID policy under fire, Chinese TV has reportedly resorted to limiting live stadium shots of unmasked fans in Qatar.

Covid precautions here have been particularly lax, even on the packed metro carriages ferrying fans across the city. This in spite of signs at every entry point saying masks are mandatory. Zero COVID indeed.