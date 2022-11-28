Lionel Messi delivers on day of the talisman

For the first time in a long time Msheireb Downtown was quiet. Sunday mornings aren’t supposed to be easy in this part of the world: it’s the start of the working week.

But this Sunday morning, it was sleepy and slow to stir. After the day and especially the night before, it seemed as if everyone had chosen not a sharp intake of breath but a long and deep one, resting and refilling lungs that had been emptied into the Lusail sky hours earlier. Those lungs’ll be busy over the next five days.

By Friday this tournament will be down to 16 teams. Before we’ve quite got into the groove of things, we’re already entering that breakneck stretch that isn’t a stretch at all but a chaotic pressure cooker where World Cup fates and careers careen wildly, usually across a country but here across a town. It’s a time of the highest stakes and a time for talismen.

In truth it arrived a little early this time around, the suffocating tension of final match days accordion-ing out to catch a bit of what FIFA call Round 2. Yes there have been a couple of stunning shocks and there have been better goals too but the 63rd minute at Lusail Stadium on Saturday night gave this tournament its first truly seminal moment. The kind that necessitated the Sunday sleep-in.

After an hour and more of brutality, Lionel Messi found a bewitching moment of beauty. His goal pulled Argentina back from the abyss, a place they know all too well, and then he laid another gorgeous one on for Enzo Fernandez. Mexico beaten, on to Poland and Wednesday night to do it all again.

There Messi will meet Robert Lewandowski, a year younger at 35 but also at the head of a cohort of talismen of not just their national teams but of an era. There is a clutch of them who could be gone by the time Friday night rolls over the desert. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Thomas Mueller, Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen…a combination of at least five of them could have played their last World Cup games, signed off on this great stage for good, before the weekend gets here.

The Argentine reactions on the pitch, on the sidelines and up and down the steep, steep sides of the Lusail told the story of what it’s like to spend 90-plus minutes in this pressure cooker and release the valve for another day. Albiceleste fans didn’t want to leave because to do so was to begin the march to another potential final day. Lionel Scaloni, his captain and the rest of the Argentina players didn’t want to leave either. They sang and danced and celebrated wildly in their dressing room for over an hour before emerging to try to digest it all.

“We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match,” Messi said with understatement. “The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around. Luckily we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again.

“We have to keep believing. The support and togetherness was spectacular – we knew it would be. There were lots of nerves and we were able to give a win to the people, who also suffer a lot.”

His line about it being “all down to us again” wasn’t quite true. It’s all down to him. Which is why it had to be him who found just enough oxygen in a suffocating Mexican squeeze to latch on to Angel Di Maria’s slipped pass and laser the winner into the corner of the net. That’s what these players have done for a decade or much longer.

Look at what it meant to Lewandowski to finally have his World Cup moment earlier in the Doha afternoon. The tears were down his cheeks and watering the turf within seconds of his first tournament goal hitting the back of the net and sealing a win against the Saudis.

“The older I get, the more emotional I get. I am aware that when it comes to the World Cup this could be my last,” he said. “When I scored, everything that I had inside – the dreams, the importance of the goal – all the dreams from my early childhood were fulfilled.”

In between times, out on Doha Bay, it was Kylian Mbappé who was carrying his country through to the knockout stages with the littlest of disruption or worry. In his first rodeo four years ago, he won it all as a teenager, never to live with the pressure again. The kids these days, they don’t know how easy they have it.

Mbappé’s luxury is that he doesn’t have to do it all alone. Karim Benzema’s injury sparked Didier Deschamps into a retooling of his frontline and this new-old French attack of Olivier Giroud and a trio of Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé looks razor sharp and perfectly balanced, doing a little bit of everything.

For most of the more veteran game-breakers mentioned above, such circumstances are a thing of the past. If anything there is more emphasis, more pressure on their shoulders now in ageing or regenerating teams. All of which makes these next five days so fascinating and at times almost certainly excruciating.

“This victory…” Messi added in the small hours of Sunday as the masses finally went to find slumber. “…gives the tranquility now of knowing it’s in our hands.”

It’s not though. It’s in his hands — and in Lewandowski’s, Modric’s and in all the rest of them too. Deep breaths everyone.