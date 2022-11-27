What to do about a number 9 at the World Cup?

For all the talk of formation changes and decisive substitutions, the most intriguing tactical storyline from a side’s World Cup campaign is very simple.

It’s when a manager has a regular formation and a relatively settled starting XI but there’s one huge question mark – the identity of the centre-forward.

The centre-forward, though perhaps less revered than at any previous point in football history, plays a crucial role in defining their side. There’s such a wide range of possible options – a false nine who plays deep, a speedy runner who invites balls in behind, a target man who thrives on crosses. Ideally, you’re blessed with someone who offers a bit of all three. In reality, many sides are choosing between vastly different options.

Even successful sides aren’t immune from suffering from this type of indecision and the best example is probably Spain at Euro 2012. Vicente Del Bosque started the tournament, somewhat surprisingly, with Cesc Fabregas as a false nine in a 1-1 draw with Italy. Fabregas had never played up front for Spain before, they hadn’t worked on it in training, and it wasn’t particularly successful.

Seeking a more traditional No 9 for clashes against Ireland and Poland, Del Bosque turned to (a very obviously over-the-hill) Fernando Torres, who didn’t keep his place for the knockout phase. Del Bosque went back to Fabregas against France, then brought in Alvaro Negredo for some aggressive running into the channels against Portugal and ultimately returned to Fabregas for the final win over Italy.

Three very different options, used in different situations, and none of them entirely convincing despite Spain’s progression and ultimate triumph. It was, from a tactical perspective, fascinating.

World Cup 2022, though less than a week old, has thrown up some similar cases. There are a group of obviously undroppable No 9s – Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo. But there are many more cases where a manager doesn’t quite know what his game plan is up front.

So far, the most dramatic shift has come from Senegal manager Aliou Cisse, as it involved a change of formation. The absence of Cheikhou Kouyate didn’t mean a start for another combative midfielder, but instead an opportunity for Famara Diedhiou, who played up top with Boulaye Dia. Both scored – Dia by capitalising on a terrible mistake in the Qatar defence and Diedhiou with an excellent header from a corner. His extra physical presence benefited Dia, who found more gaps to run into.

Maybe big No 9s are suddenly in. For Wales, Kieffer Moore began the tournament on the bench against USA but was introduced to great effect in the second half and replaced Dan James for their second game, against Iran. Wales lost, but Moore was one of their more effective players. Later in the day, USA also changed their striker. Out went Josh Sargent, full of energy, ever willing, always trying to make something happen. In came the relatively unheralded Haji Wright, who provided more of a fixed point of attack. Like Senegal, USA also switched to a two-man strikeforce, bringing Timothy Weah inside from the right flank.

The Netherlands also made a change, although their boss Louis van Gaal essentially shifted away from a centre-forward. He started the tournament with the rangy attacker Cody Gakpo playing behind Steven Bergwijn and a proper striker in Vincent Janssen, but changed things for the second game, dropping Janssen, bringing in an extra midfielder in Davy Klaassen, and pushing Gakpo into a centre-forward position. He’s netted in both games, as both No 10 and as a centre-forward, and the Netherlands’ campaign might prove to be about getting him into dangerous positions and everyone else adjusting around him.

The latest case study is Denmark. They were very disappointing in their opening game against Tunisia, a dull 0-0. Kasper Dolberg started up front but offered little in build-up play and even less in terms of a goal threat. Clearly an intelligent forward, Dolberg hasn’t scored for Sevilla this season and looked out of sorts against Tunisia. He was replaced by Andreas Cornelius in the second half and he was guilty of a bad miss, somehow failing to turn home Andreas Christensen’s downward header at a corner. But at least he was getting into the right positions. In the expected goals (xG) era, that counts for a lot.

Cornelius started here against France. He’s obviously a very different option – whereas Dolberg was once signed by Ajax, Cornelius was once signed by Malky Mackay’s Cardiff. Cornelius was an improvement. He linked play reasonably well. He made a good burst to the near post zone and made a decent run in behind for a wayward shot from an inside-right position. At one point he was also booked for clattering into Olivier Giroud, which felt odd, two proper centre-forwards clashing in open play.

But Cornelius was hooked at half-time. And therefore, midway through Denmark’s second game of the tournament, Kasper Hjulmand brought in his third centre-forward, Martin Braithwaite, hoping he’d look like a former Barcelona striker rather than a former Middlesbrough winger.

Braithwaite is about runs into the channels. An early cross came in and he wasn’t quite prepared for it. He was more comfortable working the channels, winning a corner from Raphael Varane down the right, although from that corner, in a similar incident to the aforementioned Cornelius miss against Tunisia, Christensen nodded the ball back towards where it came from and Braithwaite barely even challenged Hugo Lloris for the aerial ball.

Then Braithwaite won another corner, which was cleared, and then sent back into the mixer for Braithwaite, who was ambling back from an offside position, whereas a proper striker would have desperately stayed onside to give himself the best chance of reaching the second ball into the box.

And then came another plot twist. Dolberg re-emerged in place of Mikkel Damsgaard, with Braithwaite going out to the left and Dolberg leading the line. It nearly worked. Dolberg sprinted out to the right and played a lovely cutback for Braithwaite, whose shot curled into the side-netting.

Hjulmand needs to get it right against Australia, who moved ahead of Denmark in Group D thanks to a 1-0 win over Tunisia earlier on, courtesy of Mitchell Duke’s superb headed winner.

Whoever Hjulmand starts up front, Denmark are unlikely to score a goal like that.

