England's progress on hold as Southgate's charges stutter in USA stalemate 

England 0 USA 0

So, England don’t have to call it soccer. But they couldn’t call whatever the hell this was football either.

Let’s start with the positives: Gareth Southgate’s side have scored six goals in two games. The negatives: every other damn thing. Apart from Harry Maguire, who remarkably was not only their best player here but was so by a distance. Which tells you everything.

The fifth 0-0 stalemate of this World Cup was England’s doing. The US at least tried to create the moments that could have decided a contest that only rose about dour in the middle hour that Gregg Berhalter’s side completely dominated.

The English midfield was overrun entirely in that spell, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice unable to get a grip and unable to get a moment’s assistance from the trio ahead of them, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount most guilty. That Mount completed the 90-plus minutes will remain one of the great mysteries of Qatar 2022.

Having racked up six against Iran four days ago, they created a single, solitary chance here — after nine minutes. Harry Kane missed it. He flashed a terrible header wide in injury time for good measure. Now they face Wales with their fate still technically in the balance.

The Americans, their fans outnumbered but not outsung as they chanted “call it soccer!”, deserved much better. They will face Iran in a mouth-watering Group B decider. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was excellent, emptying himself in 70-odd minutes. Skipper Tyler Adams tireless too. They rarely looked troubled, a relief for the man on their sideline.

Four years in the job next month, Berrhalter has failed to fully convince. The qualification run back to Qatar achieved the bare minimum but not a whole pile more. There were five Premier League players in his XI but not the one so many Americans wanted to see — Leeds revelation Brenden Aaronson.

Iran’s dramatic and wholly deserved 2-0 win over Wales earlier in the day shook things up significantly, particularly for the Americans. They looked to be slow in realising as much. England weren’t in too much of a hurry either as the opening nine minutes gave us the chance to catch up on Apple’s terms of service, tick off a few unread emails before clocking off for the weekend. Whatever you fancied. Nothing was happening out there.

Finally, after 10 minutes, Jude Bellingham decided it was time to get going, surging forward and releasing Bukayo Saka. His cross found Kane whose first of the tournament was right there until Walker Zimmerman, the most American-named player in America, blocked superbly.

NOTHING DOING: England's Harry Kane rues a missed chance. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Bellingham was briefly buzzing and England had all the possession but too much patience. After Luke Shaw was ponderous at one end, Haji Wright flashed a header wide. And then came the US charge, For all their incision against Iran, a more common trait of Southgate’s side is to inexplicably switch off, slow the tempo and fat back within themselves. In the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and Euros final last summer they did exactly that, surrendered a lead and eventually the game. Here they didn’t yet have a lead to surrender.

The superb Musah had watched Bellingham thrive early and decided this was no country for old men as the teenager roamed across from the left to create a chance for McKennie. He headed wide as John Stones and Harry Maguire, inexplicably England’s best player of the half, talked it out. There’d be more chat.

In the next five minutes Musah rifled a shot at Jordan Pickford and then laid off for Christian Pulisic whose rising rasper crashed off the post. Still England didn’t waken. Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling were doing precious little, Kane isolated ahead of them.

As if expecting a half-time lecture they created two good chances just before the break, a brilliant Saka nutmeg on Zimmerman sent Mount in to sting Matt Turner’s hands. But there was no escaping it: 45 minutes after he’d solved England’s issues, Southgate was right back where he started this World Cup, questions and doubts creeping in through the unzipped doors of this preposterous €770m desert tent.

In desperate need of a twist, Southgate stuck. So on came Berrhalter’s side, growing and growing. The England midfield was being bypassed entirely now, McKennie and Tyler Adams dominant. Pulisic probed and the US forced four and five corners with Maguire’s head England’s last line of defence. He cleared everything.

On 68 minutes, Southgate finally sent help, Jordan Henderson replacing Bellingham in an admission that the midfield battleground was American territory. Jack Grealish came in too for Sterling, completely anonymous.

It got marginally better as Grealish probed but the US were tiring too. Belatedly, in came Aaronson to help them see things out. There wasn’t all that much to see. Two late set pieces offered England a chance to steal it but on this night they looked incapable of even that trademark smash, crash and grab.

When Shaw swung in a final free-kick in the 94th minute, Kane raced in to meet it and horribly skew his header well wide of Turner’s goal. Football, soccer? Call it what you will. But the big calls are now Southgate’s.

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford 7; Trippier 6, Stones 6, Maguire 8, Shaw 6; Bellingham 5 (Henderson 68), Rice 5; Saka 6 (Rashford 78), Mount 4, Sterling 4 (Grealish 68); Kane 5.

USA (4-3-3): Turner 7; Dest 6 (Moore 78), Zimmerman 7, Ream 7, Robinson 7; McKennie 8 (Aaronson 78), Adams 7, Musah 8; Weah 7 (Reyna 83), Wright 6 (Sargent 83), Pulisic 7.

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela).

Att: 68,463.