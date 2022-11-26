Doha Diary: Saudi chants may come back to haunt them

The Doha Diary

Saudis might need to be careful with choruses

In 2014, it was Argentina who were undisputedly top of the pops. Their fans had the most memorable chant of the World Cup with their goading chorus that echoed around the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

Sung to the tune of the Creedance Clearwater Classic Bad Moon Rising it referenced Pope Francis, Pele and of course Maradona.

How the tables have turned in Qatar. The most commonly heard ditty that has been working into ear drums here has been a much less lyrically complex effort from Saudi Arabia fans. “Where is Messssssi? Where is Messssssi?” the Saudi fans, who’ve spilled over the border in big numbers, sing in unison as they jump on the Doha Metro and across town. The answer of course, is ‘still here’.

Best seats in house stay largely empty

FIFA keep rolling out the attendance figures that give the world a different score than the eye test. But Friday’s Wales-Iran clash in Al Rayyan was probably the most sparsely attended where the bigwigs care most — in the VIP and corporate level.

On the side of Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium that the Examiner was observing there were around 20 corporate boxes. Twelve of them sat almost deserted. Perhaps the match-up and early kickoff didn’t work well on what is a holy day here but they missed a cracker.

Caffeine with a reality kick

The most frenetic action off the field at a World Cup can be found in the more plush corners of the host country/city where football executives are feasting on freebies.

All of football’s confederations have their own bases for the tournament with the Americas opting to both base themselves around the Souk Wakif, the mazey market in the heart of Doha’s ‘old’ town.

CONMEBOL’s HQ spills out into the pedestrianised streets while further down the strip CONCACAF’s base has an unfortunately named coffee shop attached to it — The Go Home Cafe. With zero wins from their representatives’ first four games, before the US took on England in Friday’s late game, the name may be all too apt.

Motive for inspections an area for debate

“Do not distrub” read the double-sided door hanger for our hotel room this week. In general, the proficiency in English here in Qatar is superb, a whole pile better than our own Arabic. But some spelling errors do creep in.

Perhaps that’s why security had set up a designated ‘Flags & Banners Inspection Area’ near the entrance to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for Friday’s meeting of Wales and Iran. Just to double-check for typos and grammatical errors.

Another possibility of course is that the host nation is doing its level best not to have any banners or messages that may upset the Iranian regime. All a bit distrubing.

Racing to raise an expensive glass

All too happy to acquiesce to the ruling family’s demands on ditching the booze tents, FIFA are at least making things up to the traveling press pack and their own humongous TV and technical teams.

The Oasis, a rooftop patio at the main media centre now stays open til 1am, which means if the shuttles from the final match of the day scoot back to base quickly enough there’s time for a nightcap. Budweisers, of which you’d imagine there’s an unlimited supply now, are available for the knockdown price of €10.67. Cheers, Gianni.