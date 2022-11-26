Saturday at the World Cup: Expect some fireworks at Argentina - Mexico

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group D: Tunisia v Australia, Al Janoub Stadium, 10 am.

The two who were supposed to be also-rans up against European pedigree but there’s plenty to play for for both. Tunisia rode their luck at times against the Danes but held firm. Australia’s fast start against France faded just as rapidly. They need a response.

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium, 1pm.

And for their next trick? Herve Renard’s side caused the shock of a generation on day two and now have a chance to do it all over again. Robert Lewandowski’s penalty miss against Mexico was costly. He’s due a big tournament goal.

Group D: France v Denmark, Stadium 974, 4pm.

On paper, this was the pedigree clash of the first seven days. They’re all-too familiar foes having met twice since June, Denmark winning home and away to burnish their reputation as strong outsiders here. But they need to find goals.

Group C: Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Stadium, 7pm.

La Albiceleste under huge pressure mere days into a campaign full of hope? It’s all too familiar. Lionel Scaloni’s side got weirdly spooked as offside goals were ruled out against the Saudis. Mexico have a blueprint to cause trouble. Expect some fireworks.

Stadium fact

Like every other arena here, Lusail Stadium’s capacity grew as if by magic midweek when FIFA announced updated capacities after venues had been recalibrated for media and corporate seats. Lusail grew by almost 9,000 seats from 80,000 to 88,966.

Who to Watch

It’s no exaggeration to say that Theo Hernandez helped to turn things around for France against Australia. Replacing his injured brother early on, the Milan left back thrived. Now with his sibling out of the tournament and France low on bodies, it’s all on him.

Did You Know

That Tunisian coach Jalel Kadri has the most worn out wheelie suitcase in football. The 50-year-old has had, wait for it, 26 managerial jobs in the past 20 years. Having hopped between clubs in Tunisia, Libya and Saudi Arabia, he assumed national team duties in January.

Qatar question

Can the Argies live to fight another day? The host nation desperately need them to for a couple of reasons: they have travelled in the greatest numbers of any nation and they ask few questions compared to Western nations who have protested myriad Qatari cultural issues.