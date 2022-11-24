Two-goal Richarlison caps Brazil victory over Serbia with spectacular volley

BRAZIL 2 (Richarlison 63, 73)

SERBIA 0

GIVEN the emotional scenes in the Richarlison household when it was announced on television that the Tottenham striker was going to the World Cup, one can only wonder at the family's celebrations when their favourite son struck twice to give Brazil a flying start in Qatar.

His first was as easy as they come, a 53rd minute tap-in from five yards, but his second, ten minutes later, was a thing of beauty, instantly putting him in the pantheon of great Brazilian World Cup moments.

Vinicius Junior chipped in a cheeky cross from the left with the outside of his boot, but what Richarlison did next was something special. With his back to goal, he controlled the ball with his left boot, flicking it high. Then, spinning round and hovering in mid-air, he sent the ball sailing into the net with a spectacular right-footed scissor kick, a move that seemed to defy both gravity and logic.

Pele would have been proud of it, Zico would have approved, Ronaldo never scored one quite like that. Richarlison even managed to overshadow Neymar, which would appear to be an impossible job at this World Cup especially, where the clamour to see the big beasts of world football has never been higher.

They came in their thousands to see stardust from Neymar, and instead it was a rocket from Richarlison that had fans buzzing in the Lusail Stadium and in their millions around the world.

Yet it was a strange, staccato game that saw Brazil stutter for most of the first-half and only burst into life once Richarlison had scored twice in ten minutes to break the resistance of a Serbian side who gave as good as they got for over an hour.

We'd come expecting a feast from the undisputed kings of World Cup football and by half-time were still peckish, having had a few tasty snacks rather than a substantial meal.

There is still a suspicion that this current crop of Brazilians put style ahead of substance, something you could not accuse the more prosaic Serbians of. Yet by half-time there was nothing between them, and there had been nothing much to threaten either goalkeeper. Alisson, as expected, was at his busiest dealing with crosses aimed at the head of Aleksander Mitrovic, while Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had few saves to make apart from tame shots by Casemiro and Raphinha. One exception was an excellent stop at the feet of Vinicius Junior, who had been set free of Serbia's otherwise well-disciplined defence by a superb through ball from Thiago Silva.

Vinicius Junior did break through again, when the otherwise commanding Nikola Milenkovic failed to cut out a long ball, but the big Fiorentina defender did well to recover and force the Brazilian winger to shoot wide from close range.

Serbia had half-chances, choosing to attack most down the right, where Andrija Zivkovic and Dusan Tadic were always willing to sling in crosses towards Mitrovic. But like Richarlison up to that point, the Fulham striker did not see much of the ball because the quality of delivery was not up to scratch.

Everything changed after the break. Whatever Tite said at half-time got his team fired up, a little more direct and less self-indulgent.

Raphinha was sent through on goal only for Milinkovic-Savic to make an excellent save, and Neymar had a free-kick deflected over by Serbia's red wall before wasting a good cross from Vinicius Junior by slicing his finish wide.

Alex Sandro advanced from left-back to thunder in a shot that flew off the inside of the post. Brazil were getting closer, and it was Richarlison who made the braeakthough in the 53rd minute. Neymar dribbled down the left and Vincius Junior swung in a powerful shot that Milinkovic-Savic could only parry, and Richarlison was first to stab the ball home from close range. Cue wild scenes by the corner flag as the emotional forward celebrated his and Brazil's first goal of this World Cup.

Ten minutes later it was two, and this time the whole stadium seemed to join in the celebrations apart from the Serbians. It was truly magic moment from the Spurs man.

Brazil could have had more. Casemiro curled a shot against the crossbar, Fred had a long shot turned away and fellow substitute Gabriel Jesus went close too.

But the moment that everyone will remember for years to come came from Richarlison, who ensured Brazil are up and running – and in some style too.

BRAZIL 4-3-3 Alisson 7; Danilo 7, Thiago Silva 8, Marquinhos 7, Alex Sandro 7; Lucas Paqueta 6 (Rodrygo 75), Casemiro 7 , Neymar 8 (Anthony 79); Raphinha 6 (Martinelli 87), Richarlison 9 (Gabriel Jesus 79), Vinicius Junior 8 (Fred 75)

SERBIA 3-4-3 Milinkovic-Savic 8; Milenkovic 7, Velkjkovic 6, Pavlovic 7; Zivkovic 6 (Ilic 57), Lukic 6 (Vlahovic 66), Gudelj 6 (Radonjic 57), Mladenovic 7 (Lazovic 66); Tadic 7, Mitrovic 6 (Maksimovic 83), Milinkovic-Savic 6

Ref: Alireza Faghani (Iran) 8/10