World Cup Today: Samba stars kick-off campaign, Ronaldo enters the fray, and can Choupo-Moting continue to fly?

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, 10am: The under-the-radar group of death begins with the Swiss hoping to spark a trip to the knock-out stage for the fourth time in the past five tournaments. Cameroon have one World Cup win since 1990 but Rigobert Song has found a formula. This could be a fun one.

Group H: Uruguay v South Korea, Education City Stadium, 1pm: Next up: your hipster friend’s favourite group, which also has promise. Uruguay are a little bit old, a little bit new. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are back for more but it’s Fede Valverde who carries the fight. For Korea so much rests on Son Heung Min - and his fitness.

Group H: Portugal v Ghana, Stadium 974, 4pm: Where might Portugal’s chances be if their manager and figurehead had stepped aside for the sake of regeneration? Neither Fernando Santos nor Cristiano Ronaldo did. So their fates will be intertwined to the end. Ghana look more limited than previous squads.

Group G: Brazil v Serbia, Lusail Stadium, 7pm: After their South American neighbours froze in the sun at Lusail, Brazil get their show on the road under its lights. Make no mistake, the goal for Tite is to be back there on final night too. Serbia, as Ireland know all too well, have threats aplenty.

Qatar question: Have the hosts processed their opening-night trauma? Felix Sanchez and Qatari captain Hassan Al-Haydos will face the press for the first time since their wretched display against Ecuador. Three days might not have been enough to pick up the pieces.

Stadium fact: The ‘Diamond in the Desert’, Education City Stadium is recognised as one of the greenest in the world environmentally, the first venue here to receive a five-star sustainability rating.

The man ensuring the surface stays green is Harry Bradley, formerly on the books of Arsenal as their assistant groundsman at the Emirates.

Who to Watch: Neymar? Ronaldo? Mitro? Nah, keep the eye on Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The 33-year-old’s incredible career path goes Stoke City-PSG-Bayern since 2018 but he arrives here in incredible form. With 11 goals in 16 games for Munich this season, he has filled the Lewandowski void.

Did You Know: In a World Cup on Asian soil that hasn’t been kind to its own confederation, save the Saudi stunner, South Korea enter as the pedigree team. No Asian side has qualified for more World Cups (10) but they’ve made just two trips beyond the group stage in their history.