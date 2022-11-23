Denmark ready to lead European withdrawal from FIFA over armband row

Denmark have revealed they are ready to discuss a blanket withdrawal from FIFA alongside other UEFA nations amid the ongoing row over the #OneLove armbands.

On Monday, seven European sides planning to wear the anti-discrimination armbands to protest against Qatar’s human rights record all backed down from the plan after being threatened with sporting sanctions by FIFA.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday morning, Danish FA (DBU) CEO Jakob Jensen revealed that a yellow card was the “minimum” punishment that captain Simon Kjaer would have faced.

“On November 21, England asked for an emergency meeting with FIFA, who came to the English hotel,” Jensen revealed. “FIFA said it would at least give a yellow card.

“There has been discussion about whether there is a legal basis for giving a yellow card, but there is. The penalty could have been a yellow card, that the captain had not come on the pitch or that he was given a ban.”

The DBU delegation revealed the “anger” this has caused, and stated they would not formally support current president Gianni Infantino in his reelection bid. Infantino is standing unopposed.

“There are presidential elections in FIFA. There are 211 countries in FIFA and I understand that the current president has statements of support from 207 countries,” said DBU chairman Jesper Moller. “Denmark is not among those countries. And we’re not going to be either.”

Moller also revealed that Denmark were considering leaving FIFA, and were willing to discuss this with all 55 member states of the organisation.

“It is not a decision that has been made now. We have been clear about this for a long time. We have been discussing it in the Nordic region since August,” he said.

“I’ve thought it again. I imagine that there may be challenges if Denmark leaves on its own. But let us see if we cannot have a dialogue on things.

“I have to think about the question of how to restore confidence in FIFA. We must evaluate what has happened, and then we must create a strategy – also with our Nordic colleagues.”

Denmark drew their opening game 0-0 against Tunisia on Tuesday. They play France on Saturday afternoon in their next match.

© 2022 The Athletic Media Company

This article originally appeared in The Athletic