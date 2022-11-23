Another World Cup stalemate as Croatia frustrated by Morocco

Nikola Vlasic went close to an opener in first-half added time, while Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi threatened winners for Morocco in the second period.
Another World Cup stalemate as Croatia frustrated by Morocco

Croatia’s Marko Livaja (left) battles for the ball with Morocco's Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss (right) during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar. Picture Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 12:18

World Cup Group F: Morocco 0 Croatia 0

Croatia's bid to emulate their World Cup exploits of four years ago began in stuttering fashion with a frustrating Group F stalemate against Morocco.

The 2018 runners-up controlled possession at Al Bayt Stadium but lacked a cutting edge in a forgettable 0-0 draw against opposition with just two World Cup victories in their history.

Nikola Vlasic went close to an opener in first-half added time, while Noussair Mazraoui and Achraf Hakimi threatened winners for Morocco in the second period.

The result leaves both sides with hope of reaching the knockout stages - albeit with plenty to do - in a group also containing Belgium and Canada.

Croatia's starting XI contained five players who were involved in their 4-2 World Cup final defeat to France in Russia, including influential captain Luka Modric.

Manager Zlatko Dalic also remained from that match in Moscow and saw his side struggle to create in a tight, uninspiring opening period largely devoid of clear openings.

Tottenham's Ivan Perisic lashed narrowly over from distance, while Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech wastefully fired a well-positioned free-kick straight into the wall at the other end.

Croatia saved their best first-half attempts for added time.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was finally tested when he repelled a close-range poke from Vlasic with a thigh, before Modric smashed over just before the whistle.

Walid Regragui only took charge of the Atlas Lions three months before the tournament and was yet to see his new side concede a goal.

They remained resilient at the back after the restart and also improved from an attacking perspective, with Bayern Munich full-back Mazraoui, who was later stretchered off injured, seeing a header pushed away by Dominik Livakovic.

Paris St Germain defender Hakimi then had a superb long-range effort denied by Croatia keeper Livakovic after being teed up by Ziyech at a free-kick before the contest faded away into the third goalless draw in the competition's last four games.

Croatia continue their campaign against Canada on Sunday afternoon, with Morocco facing Belgium earlier that day.

More in this section

France v Australia - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group D - Al Janoub Stadium Knee injury rules France defender Lucas Hernandez out of World Cup
Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League - Old Trafford Glazer family considering sale as Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo File Photo Ronaldo wanted to be centre-stage but now has to head for the exit door
#Fifa World Cup
<p>NEW DEAL: Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract extension at Manchester City. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

‘I cannot be in a better place’ – Pep Guardiola commits to Man City until 2025

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s