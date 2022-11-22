Mbappe stars as France recover from early setback to blow Australia away 

FRANCE 4 (Rabiot 27, Giroud 32, 71, Mbappe 68) AUSTRALIA 1 (Goodwin 9)

FOR A FEW MINUTES, those in the Al Janoub stadium thought they were about to see the second big upset of the day, and this World Cup, when Craig Goodwin gave Australia a shock lead over the reigning champions.

Saudi Arabia beating Argentina is one thing, but world champions France losing to the Socceroos? Sacre bleu!

In the end, Les Bleus came through via a masterclass from Kylian Mbappe and two goals from Olivier Giroud that took him level with Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals for France.

The Milan striker famously led the line in Russia without scoring or managing a shot on target when France won the World Cup four years ago, but he looked more like the forward of his Arsenal and Chelsea years, with two goals either side of half-time.

CLINICAL: France's Olivier Giroud celebrates. Pic: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Mbappe, who made his breakthrough on the world stage in Russia 2018 was at his imperious best with a goal and an assist, to cap a series of scorching runs down the left that tormented the Australians, who had threatened a shock of epic proportions when Goodwin scored in the ninth minute.

Lucas Hernandez failed to cut out a long forward pass, Mat Leckie seized on it and whipped in a cross from the right that Goodwin met with a powerful left-foot shot past Hugo Lloris into the roof of the net.

Australian supporters roared in delight and were allowed for a moment to dream, but reality kicked in soon afterwards.

The French regained their composure, Adrien Rabiot equalised in the 27th minute by heading home a cross from Theo Hernandez, who had replaced his injured namesake Lucas.

Five minutes later Rabiot turned provider as he cut back a pass that made a simple tap-in for Giroud, and realistically there was no way back for the Aussies. Jackson Irvine hit the post with a header before half-time, but Lloris did not have to make a save for the rest of the game and it was mostly one-way traffic.

Mbappe had tormented the right back Nathan Atkinson and got his reward in the 68th minute when he headed in a cross from Ousmane Dembele, who had been just as devastating on the right wing.

Three minutes later Mbappe set up Giroud for his record-equalling goal, crossing from the left for the Milan man to thump home a trademark header. Giroud also went close with an audacious overhead shot, and it looks likely he will overtake Henry as France's top scorer as this tournament goes on.

But Mbappe is the new king of France and it looks like his reign will include overtaking both their records eventually.

FRANCE 4-2-3-1: Lloris 7; Pavard 6 (Kounde 89), Konate 7, Upamecano 7 , L Hernandez 6 (T Hernandez 13); Rabiot 7, Tchouameni 7 (Fofana 77), Griezmann 7; Dembele 7 (Coman 77) Giroud 8 (Thuram 89) Mbappe 9

AUSTRALIA 4-1-4-1: Ryan 7; Atkinson 6 (Degerek 85), Rowles 6, Behich 6; Mooy 7; Leckie 6, Irvine 6 (Baccus 85), McGree 6 (Kuol 74) Goodwin 7 (Mabil 74); Duke 5 (Cummings 56)

Ref: Victor Gomes (S Africa)