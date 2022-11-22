Cristiano Ronaldo exit is best for both parties – Rio Ferdinand

"I think both parties will be delighted now," former team-mate Ferdinand told BBC One.
Rio Ferdinand has commented on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 20:19
Carl Markham

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo had a plan to navigate an exit from the club and his immediate departure is exactly what the player wanted.

United issued a statement announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract following the 37-year-old’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and executives at the club.

“I think both parties will be delighted now,” former team-mate Ferdinand told BBC One.

“He obviously did that interview with the mindset he wanted to get out the club as he wasn’t happy and he made it very clear.

“But I also think Ten Hag has got what he wanted. Both parties are happy. Move on. Next chapter for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Asked where he thought the forward would go next Ferdinand added: “I think it depends on what the motivation is. Is it Champions League? Is it money?”

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Former England captain Alan Shearer also suggested that Ronaldo had “got his wish” and will await his next destination with interest.

“He’s got his wish – it’s what he did the interview for,” Shearer told the BBC. “It was inevitable it was going to happen after that. It will be interesting to see if a Champions League (team) comes in for him.”

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany added: “I think in the end everybody loses except for perhaps the Manchester United manager – it is a problem that’s resolved and they will move on from this.”

Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland draw with Mexico
Denmark in complicated situation after draw with Tunisia – boss Kasper Hjulmand
Five possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after United exit
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford

Outright sale of Manchester United a possibility as Glazers explore external investment - Reports

