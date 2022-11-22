Irish international Áine O'Gorman departs Peamount United 

The Irish international has performed admirably for Peamount in recent years, but her time with the club has come to an end.
Irish international Áine O'Gorman departs Peamount United 

NEW CHALLENGE? Aine O'Gorman. Pic: Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 17:32
Shane Donovan

Irish international forward Áine O'Gorman has departed Peamount United after a five-year spell with the club. 

O'Gorman - who will likely be part of Vera Pauw's squad at the World Cup in New Zealand next year - joined the club in 2017 and won league titles in 2019 and '20, as well as a WNL Cup in 2018. 

The 33-year-old has finished as WNL top-scorer in each of the last three seasons.

The Peamount United statement read: "Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Áine O’Gorman the best of luck as she decides to embark on a new journey. 

"We thank Áine for her incredible contributions over the years and look forward to supporting her at the World Cup next summer."

