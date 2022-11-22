Irish international Áine O'Gorman departs Peamount United 

Irish international forward Áine O'Gorman has departed Peamount United after a five-year spell with the club.

O'Gorman - who will likely be part of Vera Pauw's squad at the World Cup in New Zealand next year - joined the club in 2017 and won league titles in 2019 and '20, as well as a WNL Cup in 2018.

The 33-year-old has finished as WNL top-scorer in each of the last three seasons.

The Peamount United statement read: "Everyone at Peamount United would like to wish Áine O’Gorman the best of luck as she decides to embark on a new journey.

"We thank Áine for her incredible contributions over the years and look forward to supporting her at the World Cup next summer."