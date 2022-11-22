After a long journey, Canada have arrived

Atiba Hutchinson is a long time at it. How long? When he made his Canadian debut in a friendly against their neighbours to the south, the breakout star on the US side was Landon Donovan.

The American striker retired as his country’s greatest ever but very much a fading force two World Cups ago when Jurgen Klinsmann left him out of the final squad for Brazil 2014.

Eight and a half years later, and almost 20 years after first representing Canada, Hutchinson will lead them out Wednesday when they make their return to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years and just the second time ever. Of the 26 Canadians selected for Qatar, their captain is the only one who was even born when Mexico 86 saw Les Rouges make their tournament debut.

Hutchinson will be 40 in February and yet he has much in common with so many teammates in what is largely a young, effervescent squad. One thing in particular. Namely that despite his age and so many years ploughing a lonely furrow, Hutchinson is not a journey man… he’s a man on a journey.

“We want to put Canada on the map,” he said in Doha on Tuesday. "We want to enjoy the moment. We’ve worked a long time to get here.”

So many Canadians want to enjoy this. At the helm is their transformational manager, John Herdman, who left his PE teaching job in the north-east of England in his early 20s only to become New Zealand women’s manager a few years later, leading them to two World Cups before jumping ship to Canada where he managed their women’s side in a World Cup on home soil and then switched over to the men’s team. Herdman’s own journey is enough to fill a book. But it is the players who he has plucked from all corners and moulded into the most improved team in international football, rising from 94th to 33rd in the world on his watch, who help make Canada the most remarkable team at the 2022 World Cup.

“There’s a group of men that are on a journey to change a country forever,” Herdman has said. “That’s not just an opportunity, it’s a privilege. There aren’t many countries in the world that can present that to you.”

Take Ismael Kone, the CF Montreal midfielder, who a couple of years ago was playing amateur football for a team in Quebec’s provincial league, only made his professional debut in February but has emerged into the potential break-out star of the team, putting minds at ease over injury concerns swirling around Hutchinson.

Take his clubmate Joel Waterman who was still playing for his university in 2019 before joining the debut season of Canada’s new professional domestic league and propelling himself to potential duels with Romelu Lukaku, Luka Modric and Hakim Ziyech over the next two weeks.

Take the team’s talisman Alphonso Davies, a refugee whose family fled civil war in Liberia to wind up in Edmonton, the coldest major city in North America. Davies made his professional debut for Vancouver Whitecaps at 15 and was a Champions League winner at Bayern Munich and arguably the world’s best left back all before turning 20.

We could go on and on. How did Herdman mould them into the team that not just ended four decades in the wilderness but roared to the top of CONCACAF qualifying ahead of the US and Mexico, beating the latter on a frigid but unforgettable night 12 months ago when Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium became the Iceteca, temperatures hitting -15C. Herdman did it with words, first and foremost. A master motivator who clearly knows how to play on emotions and energy, the 46-year-old made them come together and believe. His talk of brotherhood and destiny and history may have grown weary had they not gone out and delivered on all fronts like never before.

“He’s come into his program and done so much,” Hutchinson had said recently. “I think the belief that he had in himself, in the team, and to really show us that we’re a good enough team to go out there and make things happen.”

What makes them all the more remarkable is that they have brought football in Canada to an unprecedented height in spite of their own association, rather than because of it. Canada Soccer have a whiff of John Delaney-era FAI about them in so much of what they do. The sport here had of so long been carried on the shoulders of the women’s team but the greater limelight of both the women winning gold in Tokyo last year and the revolution on the men’s side has not shown the national association in any sort of good light.

Canada Soccer completely botched the post-qualification celebrations when they arranged a friendly with Iran which became a political firestorm before being eventually cancelled. A hastily arranged replacement clash with Panama was also abandoned after the players went on strike over a dispute which initially centred on World Cup bonuses but morphed into calls for much more fundamental changes in how the game is run.

An uneasy truce has got Herdman and Canada to Qatar but there have been further embarrassing flashpoints. Canada are the only team not to have come to this World Cup with a new kit, something which irked the players. However Canada Soccer board members were happy to cut a mortifying promo for a Montreal tailor who made them new suits for the occasion. The real worry is what may happen when Herdman, working wonders in such circumstances, is possibly poached for bigger things.

As far as first auditions go, Tuesday in Doha wasn’t great. Canada were 40 minutes late to their pre-match press conference with the Belgians about to take their slot. Herdman was visibly enraged at the delay and his first answer made it sound like someone at Canada Soccer would soon have a dressing down.

For now, he only has eyes on pressing matters in Group F where the scheduling as much as the vexing draw went against Canada. They will face Belgium first and then Croatia before the marginally more manageable prospect of Morocco. Staying alive til then is the priority.

The team’s elite talent is lopsided in the forward half of the pitch, where Davies plays much further up, and Lille frontman and longtime Arsenal target Jonathan David partners record goalscorer Cyle Larin with livewire Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan also in the mix. But Herdman’s tactical nous has helped add steel to a defensive core who all play outside the top level of the club game. In-form Porto midfielder Steph Eustaquio is key in helping to protect that rearguard too.

Herdman has admitted to having moments of worry, wondering what it would mean if his team flops and stalls previous momentum with the next World Cup in 2026 coming to Canada as a co-host. Most of the time though, he sounds like someone itching to see how far this journey takes him.

“I can see the World Cup final stadium outside my bedroom window here,” he said Tuesday. “That’s keeping me going.”