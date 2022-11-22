Sadma, indeed - The day began with little expectation. Now, it could launch Saudi football into a new era.

Disbelief. There was too much of the stuff for Lusail Stadium to cope.

Not even the biggest arena built for this World Cup, a hulking, gleaming golden bowl, could contain it. And so it spilled over the top and out into the ramps and gangways.

After 90-plus minutes when South American choruses gave way to Arabian cacophony and finally chaos, there was now something different entirely. An interlude. A low murmuring lull and that disbelief. Sadma is the Arabic word for it, apparently.

Walking down one of the exterior ramps, two friends decked in dark, deep Saudi Arabian green were arm in arm, supporting each other, as if the sadma of what had just happened in there was about to knock them over.

“I, I can’t imagine what I’m feeling about it now,” Waleed said.

“It’s history. It’s incredible.”

He and Abdulrahman had travelled from Riyadh, the capital, and in that first 30 minutes when Argentina scored four times with just one of them counting but more surely on the way, they had winced and thought the worst.

But this wasn’t an afternoon to respect your thoughts or your notions though. It was an afternoon to turn them and so much more on their head.

“For us it’s a huge history. This will change football for Saudi Arabia,” said Waleed as the sadma hit Abdulrahman again.

“It’s Argentina, it’s Messi. Messi! And we win? I…can’t believe this.”

Add the sensational Saudis to the list: Senegal in 2002, the US in 1950, Cameroon in 1990, the North Koreans in 1966. An all-timer of a World Cup shock. And in this, the edition of the tournament to be hosted in the Arab world, a moment not in time but for all time. Those in that dark, deep green will be remembered forever, you’d reckon. They sat shallow, dug deep and in the end reached into some dark arts too.

In four minutes of madness they came from behind and then out-Argentina’d Argentina, one of the tournament’s hottest favourites, unbeaten for ages.

They did so with two of the best goals we’ve seen so far, the winning strike from captain Salem Al-Dawsari a stunning curling effort. He sliced and diced Leondro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul on the edge of the box and unleashed a beauty, Emiliano Martinez getting a flake of skin on it but no more. It was the kind of goal that made you instantly imagine its place in the montages in years to come.

That’s how they’ll talk of this, how they’ll talk of all of them. Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was a titan between the posts, the defence stepped up and over Lionel Scaloni’s South American champions early and often and the rest of them ran themselves into the lush green of Lusail. It reverberated far beyond Group C, far beyond Doha and the Persian Gulf.

Truly for the first time in this tournament of controversy and clouded emotions, it felt like the football was talking. That it was the Saudis, the home of Crown Prince MBS and his brutal regime, that gave it air was beyond ironic.

This whole bloody show has conflicted the world’s interest. Which in so many ways makes Messi its perfect figurehead. Here he was, the golden jewel of Qatar’s football project, the exclamation mark which punctuated their takeover of the European club game, bringing him to Paris from a bankrupted Barcelona.

MARCHING FORWARD: Fans of Saudi Arabia celebrate their team 2-1 victory over Argentina. Pic: AP Photo/Andre Penner

He is also a paid employee of the Saudi Arabian government, an ambassador for their tourism board. Nonetheless the Saudis who streamed over a border that was not so long ago blockaded, booed Messi’s name lustily when it was read out.

Before all the madness, Messi and Argentina had looked like we expected them too. He coolly slotted a penalty and in the process did something Diego never had — score in a fourth different World Cup.

As Scaloni’s side felt their way further into it there were more goals there. But every one of them was offside. Argentina got cagey, the high line of the Saudis seeming to spook them. The interval offered Scaloni time to tweak and reset.

Instead all hell broke loose. And Argentina of 2022, the team that arrived here unbeaten in 36 matches, all belief and togetherness and focus were the Argentina of 2018 all over again. As was Messi.

When Saleh Al-Shehri caught on to a long ball and skinned Cristian Romero to score a brilliant goal, the eyes drifted back to midfield and there he was, head bowed, the oversized shirt growing bigger or him growing smaller in it.

He was still there when Al-Dawsari struck the winner. As the captain cartwheeled into the corner and almost all of the Saudis raced to his side, there was a remarkable scene up the field. Defender Ali Al Bulayhi, a giant throughout, didn't celebrate. Instead he walked to Messi and got right in his face. From our vantage it looked very much to be a 'how about this…how you like me now?’ kinda chat.

The Argentines didn’t like any of it. Scaloni made changes but little changed and when all was done, and when the Saudis spilled out in delight, Argentine faces carried that familiar haunted look again. Now the manager who rebuilt them after their 2018 horrors has running repairs to make — and fast. Mexico are next up and then Poland. They missed Giovanni Lo Celso badly but it was their inability to cope with the psychological push and pull once the tide began to turn that was most alarming.

Opposite Scaloni, Hervé Renard, crisp white shirt hugging his figure like always, watched a team of his do what teams of his so often do. Make history. This was statistically the biggest upset in a World Cup ever. But for the man who in the last decade won the African Cup of Nations with Zambia and then Ivory Coast before guiding Morocco to Russia, it was less of a surprise.

As his players streamed through the mixed zone afterwards, they reportedly offered little by way of answers in English but repeated a common mantra: “it was just three points”.

Of course it wasn’t. It was so much more. It was a tectonic Tuesday when the plates shifted under Messi and all of us. Sadma indeed.