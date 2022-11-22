Pep Guardiola on verge of signing new Manchester City deal – reports

It was claimed on Tuesday that the Catalan had agreed fresh terms to extend his stay as manager of the Premier League champions
Pep Guardiola on verge of signing new Manchester City deal – reports

NEW DEAL?: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be about to sign a new contract. Pic: Tim Goode/PA

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 13:55
Andy Hampson

Pep Guardiola is set to sign a new contract at Manchester City, according to reports.

It was claimed on Tuesday that the Catalan had agreed fresh terms to extend his stay as manager of the Premier League champions.

Guardiola’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season.

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency.

Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League four times with City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, 51, has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking charge at City in 2016.

He has already extended his contract twice during his time at the club and a further extension would take him close to a decade at the helm.

Asked about his contract situation earlier this month, Guardiola said: “Everything is under control, it’s perfect, the decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be made.

“When we have time, when the moment we feel it both sides, we take a decision.”

Speculation Guardiola was poised to recommit increased last weekend when he was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as that suggested he could have been in the emirate to visit the club’s owners.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Italy - 1994 World Cup Ten of the greatest shocks in World Cup history after Saudi Arabia's win
Sensational Saudis humble Messi and Argentina in World Cup shock Sensational Saudis humble Messi and Argentina in World Cup shock
Roy Keane on Qatar: 'The World Cup shouldn't be here'  Roy Keane on Qatar: 'The World Cup shouldn't be here' 
Man CityPlace: UK
<p>IN SHOCK: Saudi Arabia's Abdulellah Al-Malki takes in the enormity of their World Cup wi nover Lionel Messi and Argentina.</p>

Saudi Arabia win is statistically biggest World Cup shock ever

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.269 s