Ten of the greatest shocks in World Cup history after Saudi Arabia's win

Saudi Arabia produced one of the great World Cup shocks as they beat Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday.

Here, we look at 10 previous big upsets in the tournament's history.

United States 1 England 0 (Brazil, 1950)

The most humiliating defeat in England's history. The tournament favourites dominated to start with but in the 37th minute the United States stunned them by taking the lead through Larry Gaetjens. Walter Winterbottom's side could not hit back and suffered a hugely embarrassing loss.

North Korea 1 Italy 0 (England, 1966)

Arguably the most surprising World Cup scoreline ever. Italy were expected to thump the Asian minnows but, against all the odds, the North Koreans' defence held firm against the might of the Europeans. Pak Doo Ik was on hand to score a scarcely believable winner.

Scotland 3 Netherlands 2 (Argentina, 1978)

The Netherlands' celebrated 'Total Football' side were in their prime, brimming with confidence and fully expected to dish out a real lesson to the Scots. However, Archie Gemmill had other ideas and fired a superb brace and, with Kenny Dalglish also popping up to score, the Dutch were defeated.

Cameroon 1 Argentina 0 (Italy, 1990)

Cameroon, reduced to nine men after a double sending-off, produced another strong candidate for the biggest-ever World Cup shock against the reigning champions. In only their second appearance in the finals, they stunned the South Americans and stole the hearts of supporters when Omam Biyik headed home the winner.

Republic of Ireland 1 Italy 0 (United States, 1994)

Even Ireland's travelling army could surely not have believed their side would defeat the mighty Italy. But Jack Charlton's men did exactly that, thanks to Ray Houghton's 25-yard strike. The Irish defence kept the Italian strike force at bay as Charlton's men sent their supporters into ecstasy.

France 0 Senegal 1 (Japan and South Korea, 2002)

The world and European champions were left shellshocked in their opening game of the tournament through a goal from El Hadji Diouf. Les Bleus went close and hit the woodwork twice, but the African nation held on for victory.

United States 3 Portugal 2 (Japan and South Korea, 2002)

The United States surged into an incredible 3-0 lead after only half an hour through John O'Brien, an own goal from Jorge Costa, and Brian McBride. Beto scored just before the interval to give the fancied Europeans hope and Jeff Agoos' second-half own goal set American nerves jangling - but they held on for a famous triumph.

Italy 1 South Korea 2 (Japan and South Korea, 2002)

Ahn Jung-hwan, who missed a first-half penalty, was the South Korean hero with the dramatic winner three minutes from the end of extra time in this second-round match. In an extraordinary encounter, Seol Ki-hyeon scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Christian Vieri's opener. Italy striker Francesco Totti was also dismissed in extra time.

Spain 0 Switzerland 1 (South Africa, 2010)

Switzerland upset European champions - and eventual tournament winners - Spain with a narrow win in the teams' Group H opener in Durban. Gelson Fernandes got the only goal in the 52nd minute, before Spain's Xabi Alonso was denied by the crossbar in the 71st minute. Spain wasted a hatful of other chances and the Swiss held on.

Spain 0 Chile 2 (Brazil, 2014)

Holders Spain saw their reign as world champions come to an ignominious end at the group stage with defeat at the hands of Chile at the Maracana Stadium. First-half goals from Eduardo Vargas and Charles Aranguiz did the damage as Spain, already thrashed 5-1 by the Dutch in their opener, slumped out.