Szczesny backs Lewandowski to make his mark on the World Cup

Wojciech Szczesny is backing team-mate Robert Lewandowski to make a huge impact at Qatar 2022.

Despite his prolific record for club and country, Poland striker Lewandowski is yet to score at a World Cup finals.

Poland failed to qualify for the tournament in 2010 and 2014, before slumping out at the group stage in 2018 after scoring just two goals.

Goalkeeper Szczesny sees that as a big anomaly for a player who boasts a fantastic record in the game.

Lewandowski, 34, is Poland's all-time record goalscorer with 76 strikes in 134 appearances, 13 of which came in the Qatar qualification campaign.

He has also scored 18 goals in all competitions this season for Barcelona, the club he joined in the summer after bagging 344 goals in eight years at Bayern Munich.

Speaking at a press conference, Juventus keeper Szczesny said: "It's definitely a very important tournament to him. I can see that he is very motivated for this championship.

"There is no doubt that he is, if not the best, then one of them. He would like to fulfil his ambitions not only at club level, but also with the national team.

"I hope that years later we will remember Robert's great performance at the World Cup in Qatar."

Poland face Mexico in their Group C opener at Doha's Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

With tests against one of the tournament favourites in Argentina and Saudi Arabia to come, Szczesny recognises the importance of making a good start.

The former Arsenal player said: "The first game is crucial. I think Mexico are a team of a similar class to ours. They have great players.

"I think we are well prepared, we have done a good analysis, but all the theory has to be transferred to the pitch and play a good game. We can win, but we can also lose, so it will be interesting."

Szczesny's opposite number Guillermo Ochoa is braced for a tough challenge against Poland and a fired-up Lewandowski.

"Of course we know what Lewandowski stands for and the opponent we are squaring up against," said Ochoa, the 37-year-old veteran who now plays his domestic football with Club America.

"There is no debate - we know his talent, where he has played and what he has achieved. We need to focus on not giving him any chances as he has the skills to turn the game around. It is an important challenge."

Mexico have their own forward hoping to make his mark in Wolves' Raul Jimenez, whose fitness remains a matter of concern.

Jimenez has not played for Wolves since August due to a groin injury. He had a 45-minute run-out in a friendly against Sweden last week but appeared to look uncomfortable in a recent training video.

Ochoa said: "It is unfair they took five seconds of a video and said he was not good.

"He has looked very good in training. In Raul I see much motivation, hunger and an enormous ambition to be on the field."